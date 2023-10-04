India’s Avinash Sable won silver in the men’s 5000m on Wednesday, his second medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.
Sable finished second with a timing of 13:21.09, below Bahrain’s Birhanu Yemataw, who broke the Games Record clocking 13:17.40.
Sable won the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:19:50s, breaking the Games record along the way.
Sable, a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, holds the 3000m steeplechase national record of 8 minutes 11.20 seconds. His season’s best time is 8:11.63, placing him in second position among Asians behind Miura Ryuji (SB: 8:09.91) of Japan.
In Hangzhou, besides the 3000m steeplechase, his pet event, Sable will also compete in the 5000m race.
“I am confident about steeplechase and my main aim is to win gold in that event but I am also focusing on 5000 metres,” he said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Athletics LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023, October 4: Jena leads with 86.77m ahead of Neeraj in javelin; Silver for Sable, Harmilan
- Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins silver in men’s 5000m
- Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Neeraj second with 84.49, Jena leads at 86.77
- Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in Javelin action; Avinash Sable wins 5000m silver; Harmilan Bains secures 800m silver
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 77 medals, 16 gold; Harmilan Bains wins 800m silver; Sable wins silver in 5000m; Eye on Neeraj, men’s 4x400m relay team
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE