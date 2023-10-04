MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins silver in men’s 5000m

India’s Avinash Sable won silver in the men’s 5000m on Wednesday, his second medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 17:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Avinash Sable wins silver.
India’s Avinash Sable wins silver. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Avinash Sable wins silver. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Avinash Sable won silver in the men’s 5000m on Wednesday, his second medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Sable finished second with a timing of 13:21.09, below Bahrain’s Birhanu Yemataw, who broke the Games Record clocking 13:17.40.

Sable won the gold medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:19:50s, breaking the Games record along the way.

Sable, a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, holds the 3000m steeplechase national record of 8 minutes 11.20 seconds. His season’s best time is 8:11.63, placing him in second position among Asians behind Miura Ryuji (SB: 8:09.91) of Japan.

In Hangzhou, besides the 3000m steeplechase, his pet event, Sable will also compete in the 5000m race.

“I am confident about steeplechase and my main aim is to win gold in that event but I am also focusing on 5000 metres,” he said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

