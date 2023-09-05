MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 2nd set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 05, 2023 07:24 IST - 3 MINS READ

Ramesh Natarajan
Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2
Representative Image
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | Roshan Mistry holds what first for India at the Asian Games?

  • First woman medalist 
  • First medalist
  • First medalist born after 2000
Next

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Kishore Jena’s journey to Budapest—a tribute to the human spirit
    V.S. Aravind
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur knocked out by Zheng in fourth round
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Fritz, Gauff faces Ostapenko in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India qualifies for Super 4 with win vs Nepal; Pakistan, Bangladesh through
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian boxing squad to train in China ahead of multi-sport event
    PTI
  3. Asian Games schedule, venue, dates, and Indian athletes full info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 1
    Ramesh Natarajan
  5. Savita Punia-led Indian team looks to guard against complacency at Asian Games
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Kishore Jena’s journey to Budapest—a tribute to the human spirit
    V.S. Aravind
  3. US Open 2023: Jabeur knocked out by Zheng in fourth round
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023, Day 9 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Fritz, Gauff faces Ostapenko in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023 points table: India qualifies for Super 4 with win vs Nepal; Pakistan, Bangladesh through
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment