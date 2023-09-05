Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2

1 / 10 | Roshan Mistry holds what first for India at the Asian Games? First woman medalist

First medalist

First medalist born after 2000 She became the first Indian woman medalist when she clinched silver medals in 4 x 100 m relay and individual 100m in the 1951 Asian Games.

2 / 10 | The first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal was Kamaljeet Sandhu at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok. In which event did she win the medal? Long Jump

100m Hurdles

400m Kamaljeet Sandhu timed 57.8 seconds along with Balass of Israel. It was the camera which gave its verdict in favour of Kamaljit.

3 / 10 | What are Willy and Dinard with respect to the 2022 Asian Games? Names of the two mascots

Horses of Ashish Limaye, India’s equestrian competitor

Nicknames of eSports competitors Ashish Limaye has achieved a rare feat to meet the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) for an individual entry on two horses - Willy be Dun and Dinard Peguignon.

4 / 10 | What is the Chinese term for martial arts? It is also one of the many sports on the roster of the Asian Games. Wushu

Kurash

Jiujitsu Wushu is being contested in the Asian Games since 1990, that happened in Beijing, China.

5 / 10 | What sport do Rikako Ikee and Kasuko Hagino, the last two winners of the Most Valuable Player at the Asian Games participate in? Gymnastics

Cycling

Swimming Rikako Ikee became the first woman ever to claim the award. She won six gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games.

6 / 10 | Which of the following was an unusual medal sport at the Asian Games in 2018? Snorkeling

Paragliding

Bungee Jumping The sport had six gold medals up for grabs across the men's and women's sections - individual accuracy, team accuracy, and cross-country.

7 / 10 | A variety of tennis has been played as a sport at the Asian Games since 1990 involving balls that are lighter than standard tennis balls. What’s it called? Real Tennis

Fast Tennis

Soft Tennis Soft Tennis was initially included as a demonstration sport in the 1990 Asian Games and became a medal sport in the 1994 edition.

8 / 10 | Which of the following board games has not been a part of the Asian Games events roster? Go

Chinese Checkers

Xiangqi Board Games were first included in the Asian Games in the 2006 edition.

9 / 10 | Which sportsperson was India’s official flagbearer at the 2018 Asian Games, the last time it was held? PV Sindhu

Neeraj Chopra

Abhinav Bindra While Neeraj Chopra was the flagbearer in the opening ceremony, Rani Rampal was the flagbearer in the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018.

10 / 10 | Which was the last Asian Games edition where India didn’t win at least 10 gold medals? 1998

1954

2010 India managed seven gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze medals in the 1998 Asian Games held in Bangkok, Thailand.