Asian Games 2023, Volleyball: Full India men’s and women’s team schedule, dates, timing

Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

Men’s volleyball has been a part of the games since the 1958 edition in Tokyo, while the women’s competition started in the 1962 edition in Jakarta.

India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.

The men’s and women’s volleyball competitions will be held between September 19 to October 7 across four venues in Hangzhou.

2022 Asian Games Men’s Volleyball Schedule 19th September 2023, Tuesday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round India vs Cambodia - Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST 20th September 2023, Wednesday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round India vs South Korea- Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST 21st September 2023, Thursday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round 22nd September 2023, Friday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Cross-match for 1st-6th and 7th-12th 24th September 2023, Sunday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-6th and 7th-12th 25th September 2023, Monday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-4th, 7th-10th and Final Rankings 11th-12th 26th September 2023, Tuesday 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM IST - Final Rankings 1st to 10th