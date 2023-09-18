MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, Volleyball: Full India men’s and women’s team schedule, dates, timing

The Men’s and Women’s volleyball competitions will be held between September 19 to October 7 across four venues in Hangzhou.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 17:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Guru Prasanth will be seen in action at the 2023 Asian Games.
India’s Guru Prasanth will be seen in action at the 2023 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PVL
infoIcon

India's Guru Prasanth will be seen in action at the 2023 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PVL

Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

Men’s volleyball has been a part of the games since the 1958 edition in Tokyo, while the women’s competition started in the 1962 edition in Jakarta.

READ | Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details

India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.

The men’s and women’s volleyball competitions will be held between September 19 to October 7 across four venues in Hangzhou.

2022 Asian Games Men’s Volleyball Schedule
19th September 2023, Tuesday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs Cambodia - Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST
20th September 2023, Wednesday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs South Korea- Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST
21st September 2023, Thursday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
22nd September 2023, Friday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Cross-match for 1st-6th and 7th-12th
24th September 2023, Sunday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-6th and 7th-12th
25th September 2023, Monday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-4th, 7th-10th and Final Rankings 11th-12th
26th September 2023, Tuesday
8:00 AM to 7:30 PM IST - Final Rankings 1st to 10th
2022 Asian Games Women’s Volleyball Schedule
30th September 2023, Saturday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs North Korea - Pool A - 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM IST
1st October 2023, Sunday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs China - Pool A - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST
2nd October 2023, Monday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
4th October 2023, Wednesday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Classification 1st-8th, 9th-13th
5th October 2023, Thursday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Classification 1st-8th, 9th-13th
6th October 2023, Friday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Semifinals 1st-8th, 9th-13th
7th October 2023, Saturday
8:00 AM to 7:30 PM IST - Final Rankings 1st-12th

