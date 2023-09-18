Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October 2023, in Hangzhou, China.
Men’s volleyball has been a part of the games since the 1958 edition in Tokyo, while the women’s competition started in the 1962 edition in Jakarta.
READ | Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports at Hangzhou 2022, live streaming details
India’s best performance in men’s volleyball came during the 1962 edition when it finished as runner-up. It also managed a third-place finish during the 1958 and 1986 editions.
The men’s and women’s volleyball competitions will be held between September 19 to October 7 across four venues in Hangzhou.
2022 Asian Games Men’s Volleyball Schedule
19th September 2023, Tuesday
20th September 2023, Wednesday
21st September 2023, Thursday
22nd September 2023, Friday
24th September 2023, Sunday
25th September 2023, Monday
26th September 2023, Tuesday
2022 Asian Games Women’s Volleyball Schedule
30th September 2023, Saturday
1st October 2023, Sunday
2nd October 2023, Monday
4th October 2023, Wednesday
5th October 2023, Thursday
6th October 2023, Friday
7th October 2023, Saturday
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023, Volleyball: Full India men’s and women’s team schedule, dates, timing
- Anupama, the introvert in India’s badminton women’s team, looks to roar on court at Asian Games
- Asian Games 2023: India Volleyball squad info, team news, previous performance
- How was India’s performance at 2018 Asian Games?
- Video: Bopanna caps off last Davis Cup match in style after doubles win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE