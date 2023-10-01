MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver

India’s Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the men’s long jump at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 18:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
M. Sreeshankar of Team India
M. Sreeshankar of Team India | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

M. Sreeshankar of Team India | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the men’s long jump at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. He managed a best jump of 8.19m but lost to China’s Wang Jianan who topped the charts with a 8.22m jump.

Sreeshankar came into the Asian Games hoping to redeem himself after his disappointing show at the World Championships. His personal and season’s best of 8.41m puts him in the fourth spot in the world and second among Asians behind compatriot Jeswin Aldrin.

Aldrin finished eighth with a best jump of 7.76m.

Aldrin had a disappointing outing in Hangzhou. He was the world season leader before the World Championships with his national record jump of 8.41m early in the season. But he was inconsistent throughout the season with fitness issues also dogging him, due to which he pulled out of the Asian Championships. He is still the season leader among Asians and third in the world.

M. Sreeshankar /

Jeswin Aldrin /

Asian Games

