India’s Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the men’s long jump at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. He managed a best jump of 8.19m but lost to China’s Wang Jianan who topped the charts with a 8.22m jump.
Sreeshankar came into the Asian Games hoping to redeem himself after his disappointing show at the World Championships. His personal and season’s best of 8.41m puts him in the fourth spot in the world and second among Asians behind compatriot Jeswin Aldrin.
Aldrin finished eighth with a best jump of 7.76m.
Aldrin had a disappointing outing in Hangzhou. He was the world season leader before the World Championships with his national record jump of 8.41m early in the season. But he was inconsistent throughout the season with fitness issues also dogging him, due to which he pulled out of the Asian Championships. He is still the season leader among Asians and third in the world.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE, October 1 - Avinash Sable, Tajindarpal Singh Toor win gold; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 13 gold, 50 medals
- Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m
- Athletics at Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022: Sable, Toor strike gold; three medals in 1500m; Sreeshankar wins silver in long jump
- IND vs NED, ODI World Cup warm-up: Team India arrives in Kerala for Netherlands game; Virat Kohli to reach later
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE