Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 30: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 30 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

3x3 BASKETBALL

10:55 AM: Men’s qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Iran

1:00 PM: Women’s qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Malaysia

(3:30 PM onwards quarterfinals, subject to qualification)

ATHLETICS

6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin

6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj

7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson

7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

5:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra

5:40 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Final - Muhammed Ajmal

5:50 PM onwards Men’s 10,000m Final - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh

6:35 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

BADMINTON

2:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal- India vs South Korea

BOXING

11:30 AM onwards: Women’s 54kg Quarterfinals - Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ)

12:15 PM onwards: Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR)

1:00 PM onwards: Men’s 57kg Round of 16 - Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW)

2:15 PM onwards: Men’s +92kg Quarterfinals - Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) - 2:15 PM

6:30 PM onwards: Men’s 71kg Quarterfinals - Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP)

BRIDGE

6:30 AM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 2-1

Women’s Team Round Robin 2-1

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-1

11:00 AM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 2-2

Women’s Team Round Robin 2-2

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-2

1:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 2-3

Women’s Team Round Robin 2-3

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-3

4:00 PM onwards

Men’s Team Round Robin 2-4

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-4

KAYAKING & CANOEING

7:20 AM onwards: Niraj Verma – Men’s Canoe Singles 1000m – Heat 1

(Semifinals at 12:45 PM)

7:45 AM onwards: Team India – Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2

(Semifinals at 1:00 PM)

8:15 AM onwards: Team India – Men’s Canoe Double 500m – Heat 1

(Semifinals at 1:15 PM)

CHESS

12:30 PM onwards

Men’s Team Round 2

Women’s Team Round 2

DIVING

3:00 PM: Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi

EQUESTRIAN

05:30 AM: Eventing Dressage Team & Individual

GOLF

4:00 AM onwards

Women’s Individual Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok

Women’s Team Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok

Men’s Individual Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Josh

Men’s Team Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Josh

HANDBALL

11:30 AM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs NEP

HOCKEY

4:00 PM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A - IND vs PAK

KURASH

6:00 AM onwards:

Women’s 52kg - Preliminary & Elimination - Pincky Balhara & Suchika Tariyal

Men’s 66Kg Preliminary & Elimination – Keshav

(Semifinals and finals at 11:30 AM)

ROLLER SKATING

6:30 AM: Women’s speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj

7:05 AM: Men’s speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble

SHOOTING

06:30 AM onwards:

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Sarabjot Singh & Divya T S

Men’s Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Women’s Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari

(Medal Events subject to qualification)

9:05 AM: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final

SQUASH

1:00 PM onwards: Men’s Team Final - IND vs PAK

TABLE TENNIS

10:15 AM: Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar

11:00 AM: Women’s Singles Quarterfinals- Manika Batra

4:00 PM: Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee

TENNIS

Not before 10:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Final - Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna

VOLLEYBALL

8:00 AM: Women’s preliminary round Pool A: India vs DPR Korea

WEIGHTLIFTING

6:30 AM: Women’s 49 KG Group B - Mirabai Chanu onwards

(final group starts at 12:30 PM)

6:30 AM: Women’s 55kg Group B - Bindyarani Devi

(final group starts at 4:30 PM)