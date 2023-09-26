MagazineBuy Print

India Weightlifting squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

India has won 14 medals in the Asian Games in the sport - five silvers and nine bronze medals. Its last medal in it came in 1998 when Karnam Malleshwari won a silver in women’s middleweight.

Sep 26, 2023

Team Sportstar
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
infoIcon

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

India’s weightlifting squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who will be looking to secure the country’s first gold medal in the competition.

Chanu, who will be competing in the 49kg women’s category, will have to cope with the challenge from the Chinese contingent consisting of Olympic champion Hou Zhihui and World champion Jiang Huihua.

Accompanying Mirabai will be Bidyarani Devi, who will be participating in the women’s 55kg event.

INDIA AT THE ASIAN-GAMES-2023 | OVERALL MEDALS TALLY - SEPTEMBER 26

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achinta Sheuli and N Ajith were included in the initial squad for the men’s 73kg category. But their names were rejected later on.

India has won 14 medals in the Asian Games in the sport - five silvers and nine bronze medals. Its last medal in it came in 1998 when Karnam Malleshwari won a silver in women’s middleweight.

In Hangzhou, the weightlifting events will be held in Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 30 to October 7, with the athletes competing for 14 gold medals.

Weightlifting Squad
Women’s - Mirabai Chanu (49kg),  Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

