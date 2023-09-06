MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has replaced all the four deputy chefs de mission for the Hangzhou Asian Games appointed by the previous dispensation led by Narinder Batra.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 13:53 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
infoIcon

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has replaced all the four deputy chefs de mission for the Hangzhou Asian Games appointed by the previous dispensation led by Narinder Batra.

However, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa, who was appointed chef de mission for the Games in January 2022 by Batra, has been retained.

Batra had appointed Ajay Kumar Singhania (secretary-general, Badminton Association of India), Swapna Banerjee (president, Bengal Olympic Association), Gurudatta Bhakta (secretary-general, Goa Olympic Association) and Hariom Kaushik (executive board member, Netball Federation of India) as deputy chefs de mission.

Take our Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2

But the Hangzhou Asian Games, earlier scheduled in September 2022, got postponed by a year because of a surge in Covid-19 cases in China and the IOA too saw new office-bearers under legendary Indian sprinter PT Usha taking charge of the National Olympic Committee in December last year.

The new deputy chefs de mission appointed for the Games, scheduled to commence on September 23, are Ravinder Chaudhary (secretary-general, Athletics Federation of India), Commonwealth Games gold-medallist archer Dola Banerjee, MM Somaya (former hockey player) and Purukottam Ramachandran (former sprinter and member of the 4x400m relay team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics).

Batra told PTI on Wednesday that the new IOA dispensation has every right to make changes.

“They (the new IOA officials) are the people in position. They are the better people to decide, who needs to go and who need not go. They have every right to do that, there is no problem in that,” said Batra, who is also the former international hockey federation (FIH) and Hockey India president.

The chef de mission and deputy chefs de mission are responsible for the planning, logistics and communication, among other things to ensure the coaches, managers and athletes can easily navigate the Games environment.

India is sending a huge 634 member contingent of athletes for the continental games.

Related Topics

IOA /

Narinder Batra /

PT Usha /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Bhavani Devi talks fencing, finances and fitness as she eyes Paris 2024 Olympics qualification
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime
    PTI
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan looks to end home leg with a win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreenidi Deccan FC releases 16 players ahead of new campaign
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime
    PTI
  3. Afghanistan to send 17 female athletes to Asian Games 2023
    Reuters
  4. IOA unveils ceremonial dress and player kit for Indian contingent ahead of Asian Games 2022
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 2
    Ramesh Natarajan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 3
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Bhavani Devi talks fencing, finances and fitness as she eyes Paris 2024 Olympics qualification
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime
    PTI
  4. Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan looks to end home leg with a win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreenidi Deccan FC releases 16 players ahead of new campaign
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment