Asian Games 2023, Kabaddi: Full India match schedule, squads, dates, time,

Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to be held between 23 September and 8 October, in Hangzhou, China.
Kabaddi, a contact sport, made its debut at the Asian Games in Beijing in 1990. India clinched the gold in the inaugural edition, boasting a team that included notable figures like Ashan Kumar, the current men’s head coach. The women’s competition joined the roster in 2010 in Guangzhou. Indian men have secured seven out of eight gold medals at the Asian Games since its introduction, while the women have claimed two of the three golds since 2010.
Here is a look at the full men’s and women’s Kabaddi Asian Games 2023 schedule
Men’s Teams
Group A
India, Japan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Chinese Taipei
Group B
Iran, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia
Men’s Kabaddi Schedule
October 2, Monday - Japan vs Bangladesh - 6:00 AM - Group A
October 2, Monday - Thailand vs Chinese Taipei - 7:00 AM - Group A
October 2, Monday - Iran vs Pakistan - 11:30 AM - Group B
October 2, Monday - Malaysia vs Korea - 12:30 PM - Group B
October 3, Tuesday - India vs Bangladesh - 6:00 AM - Group A
October 3, Tuesday - Chinese Taipei vs Japan - 7:00 AM - Group A
October 3, Tuesday - Malaysia vs Iran - 11:30 AM - Group B
October 3, Tuesday - Pakistan vs South Korea - 12:30 PM - Group B
October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 6:00 AM - Group A
October 4, Wednesday - Chinese Taipei vs Bangladesh - 7:00 AM - Group A
October 4, Wednesday - Iran vs South Korea - 11:30 AM - Group B
October 4, Wednesday - Malaysia vs Pakistan - 12:30 PM - Group B
October 5, Thursday - Thailand vs Japan - 7:00 AM - Group A
October 5, Thursday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 8:00 AM - Group A
October 5, Thursday - Bangladesh vs Thailand - 12:30 PM - Group A
October 5, Thursday - Japan vs India - 1:30 PM - Group A
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 12:30 PM - Bronze medal
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 1:30 PM - Bronze medal
October 6, Friday - Final - 12:30 PM - Gold medal
Women’s Teams
Group A
India, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Republic of Korea
Group B
Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal
Women’s Kabaddi Schedule
October 2, Monday - Bangladesh vs Nepal - 8:00 AM - Group B
October 2, Monday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 1:30 PM - Group A
October 2, Monday - Thailand vs South Korea - 2:20 PM - Group A
October 3, Tuesday - Nepal vs Iran - 8:00 AM - Group B
October 3, Tuesday - South Korea vs India - 1:30 PM - Group A
October 3, Tuesday - Chinese Taipei vs Thailand - 2:20 PM - Group A
October 4, Wednesday - Iran vs Bangladesh - 8:00 AM - Group B
October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM - Group A
October 4, Wednesday - South Korea vs Chinese Taipei - 2:20 PM - Group A
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 1 - 7:00 AM - Bronze medal
October 6, Friday - Semifinal 2 - 7:50 AM - Bronze medal
October 7, Saturday Final 7:00 AM - Gold medal Match
