Asian Games 2023: Kishore Jena qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics with a 86.77m throw in Hanghzou

India’s Kishore qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw event with a 86.77m throw in Hanghzou, China on Wednesday.

Chopra defended his Asian Games javelin throw title on Wednesday with a best effort of 88.88 metres.

Chopra’s compatriot Jena gave him a run for the gold medal but ended just short at 87.54 metres to claim the silver medal.