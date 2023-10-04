Asian Games 2023: Kishore Jena qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics with a 86.77m throw in Hanghzou

India’s Kishore qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw event with a 86.77m throw in Hanghzou, China on Wednesday.
Chopra defended his Asian Games javelin throw title on Wednesday with a best effort of 88.88 metres.
Chopra’s compatriot Jena gave him a run for the gold medal but ended just short at 87.54 metres to claim the silver medal.
