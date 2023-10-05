Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: India leads in women’s compound archery quarterfinal, Sindhu in action later; Streaming info

- October 05, 2023 06:16Women’s compound archery quarterfinal
Bright start for India as the team collects 57 points out of a possible 60 after first six shots. Hong Kong meanwhile has 55 points as end 1 comes to a close
End 2: Much better from HK this time as they hit two 9s and a 10 - 28 out of a possible 30
- October 05, 2023 06:11While we wait for archery, let’s take a look at the current medal standings
India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 80 medals in total.
- October 05, 2023 06:01Up next
In just under 15minutes, India and Hong Kong, China will go head to head in the women’s compound archery quarterfinal.
Team India:
Jyothi Vennam
Aditi Swami
Parneet Kaur
- October 05, 2023 05:55Men’s marathon final
We’re 25km into the race with Uzbekistan’s Shokhrukh Davlatov in the lead with a time of 1:18:54. The Indians Man Singh(1:19:41) and Belliappa Appachangada(1:21:01) are placed seventh and ninth respectively
- October 05, 2023 05:40October 5 - Indians in action
ARCHERY
6:10 am - India vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal
12:15 pm - India vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal
SEPAKTAKRAW
6:30 am - India vs Thailand - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B
7:30 am - India vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A
11:30 am - India vs Philippines - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B
12:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A
ROLLER SKATING
6:30 am - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Charles - Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run
11:30 am - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil - Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run
CANOE SLALOM
7:00 am - Vishal Kewat - Men’s Canoe Heats 1st
7:34 am - Shikha Chouhan - Women’s Kayak Heats 1st
8:18 am - Hitesh Kewat and Shubham Kewat - Men’s Kayak Heats 1st
SQUASH
11:30 am - India vs Malaysia - Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash Mixed Doubles Final
2:30 pm - India vs Malaysia - Saurav Ghoshal - Men’s Singles Final
ATHLETICS
4:30 am - Belliappa Appachangada Bo and Man Singh - Men’s Marathon
SPORT CLIMBING
6:30 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder
6:30 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder
11:20 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead
11:20 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead
BRIDGE
6:30 am - India vs Hong Kong - Men’s Team Final Session 1
BADMINTON
6:50 am - India vs China - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal
7:50 am - India vs Malaysia - HS Prannoy - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal
2:30 pm - India vs Singapore - Satwik Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal
JU-JITSU
6:30 am onwards - India vs Turkmenistan - Kamal Singh - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32
6:30 am onwards - India vs Vietnam- Tarun Yadav - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32
6:30 am onwards - India vs Mongolia - Navya Pandey - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32
6:30 am onwards - India vs China - Anwesha Deb - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16
KABADDI
8:00 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Group A- Game 8
1:30 pm - India vs Japan - Men’s Team Group A- Game 10
HOCKEY
1:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Semifinal
CHESS
12:30 pm - Men’s Team Round 7 - India
12:30 pm - Women’s Team Round 7 - India
SOFT TENNIS
7:30 am onwards - India vs Chinese Taipei - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A
Not Before 8:15 am - India vs South Korea - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F
Not Before 9:00 am - India vs Philippines - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A
Not Before 9:45 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F
Not Before 1:15 pm - India vs Philippines - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F
WRESTLING
7:30 am onwards:
India vs Uzbekistan - Antim Panghal - Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 final
India vs South Korea - Narinder Cheema - Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 final
India vs TBD - Mansi - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 final
India vs Thailand - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 final
India vs TBD - Naveen - Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 final
- October 05, 2023 05:28Streaming/telecast information
The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website
