Live

Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: India leads in women’s compound archery quarterfinal, Sindhu in action later; Streaming info

Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, medals tally: Catch the scores, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

Updated : Oct 05, 2023 06:16 IST

Team Sportstar
PV Sindhu in action.
PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the day’s action from Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

  • October 05, 2023 06:16
    Women’s compound archery quarterfinal

    Bright start for India as the team collects 57 points out of a possible 60 after first six shots. Hong Kong meanwhile has 55 points as end 1 comes to a close

    End 2: Much better from HK this time as they hit two 9s and a 10 - 28 out of a possible 30

  • October 05, 2023 06:11
    While we wait for archery, let’s take a look at the current medal standings

    India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 80 medals in total.

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 4 - LIVE - India 4th with 73 medals, 16 gold; Ojas-Jyothi win archery gold; Eye on Neeraj, 4x400m men’s relay team for gold

    Asian Games 2023, October 4: India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 16 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze medals.

  • October 05, 2023 06:01
    Up next

    In just under 15minutes, India and Hong Kong, China will go head to head in the women’s compound archery quarterfinal.

    Team India:

    Jyothi Vennam

    Aditi Swami

    Parneet Kaur

  • October 05, 2023 05:55
    Men’s marathon final

    We’re 25km into the race with Uzbekistan’s Shokhrukh Davlatov in the lead with a time of 1:18:54. The Indians Man Singh(1:19:41) and Belliappa Appachangada(1:21:01) are placed seventh and ninth respectively

  • October 05, 2023 05:40
    October 5 - Indians in action

    ARCHERY

    6:10 am - India vs Hong Kong - Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal

    12:15 pm - India vs Bhutan - Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal

    SEPAKTAKRAW

    6:30 am - India vs Thailand - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

    7:30 am - India vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

    11:30 am - India vs Philippines - Men’s Regu Preliminary Group B

    12:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Regu Preliminary Group A

    ROLLER SKATING

    6:30 am - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Charles - Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

    11:30 am - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil - Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run

    CANOE SLALOM

    7:00 am - Vishal Kewat - Men’s Canoe Heats 1st

    7:34 am - Shikha Chouhan - Women’s Kayak Heats 1st

    8:18 am - Hitesh Kewat and Shubham Kewat - Men’s Kayak Heats 1st

    SQUASH

    11:30 am - India vs Malaysia - Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash Mixed Doubles Final

    2:30 pm - India vs Malaysia - Saurav Ghoshal - Men’s Singles Final

    ATHLETICS

    4:30 am - Belliappa Appachangada Bo and Man Singh - Men’s Marathon

    SPORT CLIMBING

    6:30 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

    6:30 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Boulder

    11:20 am - Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma - Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

    11:20 am - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh - Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification-Lead

    BRIDGE

    6:30 am - India vs Hong Kong - Men’s Team Final Session 1

    BADMINTON

    6:50 am - India vs China - PV Sindhu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

    7:50 am - India vs Malaysia - HS Prannoy - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

    2:30 pm - India vs Singapore - Satwik Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

    JU-JITSU

    6:30 am onwards - India vs Turkmenistan - Kamal Singh - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

    6:30 am onwards - India vs Vietnam- Tarun Yadav - Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32

    6:30 am onwards - India vs Mongolia - Navya Pandey - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32

    6:30 am onwards - India vs China - Anwesha Deb - Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16

    KABADDI

    8:00 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Group A- Game 8

    1:30 pm - India vs Japan - Men’s Team Group A- Game 10

    HOCKEY

    1:30 pm - India vs China - Women’s Semifinal

    CHESS

    12:30 pm - Men’s Team Round 7 - India

    12:30 pm - Women’s Team Round 7 - India

    SOFT TENNIS

    7:30 am onwards - India vs Chinese Taipei - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

    Not Before 8:15 am - India vs South Korea - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

    Not Before 9:00 am - India vs Philippines - Jay Meena & Aadhya Tiwari - Mixed Doubles Group A

    Not Before 9:45 am - India vs Chinese Taipei - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

    Not Before 1:15 pm - India vs Philippines - Aniket Patel & Raga Sri Kulandaivelu - Mixed Doubles Group F

    WRESTLING

    7:30 am onwards:

    India vs Uzbekistan - Antim Panghal - Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 final

    India vs South Korea - Narinder Cheema - Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 final

    India vs TBD - Mansi - Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/4 final

    India vs Thailand - Pooja Gehlot - Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 final

    India vs TBD - Naveen - Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 final

  • October 05, 2023 05:28
    Streaming/telecast information

    The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website

