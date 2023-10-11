MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Tamil Nadu Athletic Association felicitates its athletes at Chennai airport

Four Tamil Nadu athletes, Praveen Chitravel, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan, won a total of eight medals at Hangzhou.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 23:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Praveen Chithravel, who won bronze in the men’s triple jump during the 19th Asian Games, was one of the athletes felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association.
Praveen Chithravel, who won bronze in the men’s triple jump during the 19th Asian Games, was one of the athletes felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Praveen Chithravel, who won bronze in the men’s triple jump during the 19th Asian Games, was one of the athletes felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Athletic Association (TNAA) felicitated its athletes who took part in the Hangzhou Asian Games at the Chennai Airport on Wednesday, with one sovereign gold coin each. 

Four Tamil Nadu athletes -- Praveen Chithravel (bronze in men’s triple jump), Vithya Ramraj (bronze in 400m H, silver in 4x400m women’s relay & 4x400m mixed relay), Rajesh Ramesh (gold in 4x400m men’s relay, silver in 4x400m mixed relay), Subha Venkatesan (silver in 4x400m women’s relay & 4x400m mixed relay) -- won a total of eight medals at Hangzhou.

Jeswin Aldrin (eighth in men’s long jump at Hangzhou), Vithya and Rajesh and the Indian relay coach at the Games, P. Nagesh were given one sovereign a gold coin each. However, Subha Venkatesan and Praveen couldn’t make it as they had apparently missed their flights to Chennai. 

C. Latha, TNAA secretary, said athletes did well because of good infrastructure available in the state in terms of more synthetic tracks when compared to other States and the pro-active role of clubs and coaches—both private and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. 

ALSO READ | Leander Paes wins International Tennis Hall of Fame fan vote

“Eight from Tamil Nadu participated in the Asian Games, with four going on to win medals. TNAA’s grassroot program with support from SDAT, JSW Group and Reliance went a long way in our athletes doing well,” she said. 

Vithya said she will definitely try to break the National record held by P.T. Usha in the 400m H (she equalled Usha’s record at the heats in Hangzhou). She said: “I never thought that I could win three medals. All thanks to Athletics Federation of India for choosing me in the relay events.” 

Rajesh said “we were always confident of winning a gold in the men’s relay as we had already created an Asian record at the World championships.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

praveen chithravel /

Jeswin Aldrin /

Vithya Ramraj

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Tamil Nadu Athletic Association felicitates its athletes at Chennai airport
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v AFG, ICC World Cup: After win against Afghanistan, Bumrah has eyes set at India vs Pakistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Former Tamil Nadu player and BCCI match referee D.J. Gokulakrishnan passes away
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. NZ vs BNG, ODI World Cup: New Zealand bowling coach optimistic of Williamson return in Bangladesh clash
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m National Record at NOAC 2023
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Tamil Nadu Athletic Association felicitates its athletes at Chennai airport
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 1
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Aashin Prasad,Uthra Ganesan
  3. Satwik: We will be the most studied players now after the Asian Games gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Asian Games 2023 the beginning of India’s rise as a sporting nation: Olympic Council of Asia chief, Randhir Singh
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Asian Games 2023: Top five comeback wins by Indian athletes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Tamil Nadu Athletic Association felicitates its athletes at Chennai airport
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v AFG, ICC World Cup: After win against Afghanistan, Bumrah has eyes set at India vs Pakistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Former Tamil Nadu player and BCCI match referee D.J. Gokulakrishnan passes away
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. NZ vs BNG, ODI World Cup: New Zealand bowling coach optimistic of Williamson return in Bangladesh clash
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m National Record at NOAC 2023
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment