MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Shooting Championship 2023: Indian national camp gets underway ahead of tournament in Korea

The Indian shooting squad is preparing for the Asian event where a total of 24 Paris Olympic quota places will be on offer in Korea.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 19:52 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian Shooting squad shows their winning medals upon their arrival in New Delhi after participating in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China.
Indian Shooting squad shows their winning medals upon their arrival in New Delhi after participating in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian Shooting squad shows their winning medals upon their arrival in New Delhi after participating in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian shooting squad, which returned with its best-ever show at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, was back at a national camp here on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea beginning October 24.

Just over a week after claiming 22 medals including seven golds at the continental showpiece, the Indian shooting squad was back to the grind to prepare for the Asian event where a total of 24 Paris Olympic quota places will be on offer.

The quota places are equally divided across the 12 individual Olympic events in the rifle, pistol and shotgun categories.

The Indian squad has already won seven Paris quotas in shooting and will be looking to garner as many of the 17 that they can possibly win in Changwon.

READ MORE: Gagan Narang brings former world champion Peter Sidi to train Indian shooters   

The entire squad, including coaches and support staff, checked into their accommodations on Monday and got down to training in earnest on Wednesday morning.

The senior squad has a total of 38 shooters in the camp along with 17 coaches and eight support staff. The junior squad, on the other hand, has 36 shooters along with 12 coaches and five support staff members.

The camp will be run under the supervision of high-performance director Dr Pierre Beauchamp as well as foreign coaches Thomas Farnik (rifle), Munkhbayar Dorjsuren (pistol), Marcelo Dradi (trap) and Ennio Falco (skeet).

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Paris Olympics /

Asian Shooting Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit goes 6th with 63-ball hundred in IND vs AFG, Markram holds record with 49-ball century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Shooting Championship 2023: Indian national camp gets underway ahead of tournament in Korea
    PTI
  3. Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundreds with 7th century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma hits fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in 63 balls in IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Asian Shooting Championship 2023: Indian national camp gets underway ahead of tournament in Korea
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. Winter Olympics: Sapporo gives up 2030 bid, says it will consider hosting later Games
    Reuters
  4. Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton is in intensive care with pneumonia
    AP
  5. Golf: Rahm looks to surpass Ballesteros at Spanish Open 2023 after ‘emotionally gruelling’ Ryder Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fastest ODI World Cup hundreds: Rohit goes 6th with 63-ball hundred in IND vs AFG, Markram holds record with 49-ball century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Shooting Championship 2023: Indian national camp gets underway ahead of tournament in Korea
    PTI
  3. Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundreds with 7th century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma hits fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in 63 balls in IND vs AFG match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment