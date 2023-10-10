MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji and Kishore Jena to compete in National Open Athletics Championships 2023

India’s Asian Games 2023 star athletes Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, and Kishore Jena will be among those competing at the National Open Athletics Championships 2023.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 20:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Silver medallist India’s Kishore Jena celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s javelin throw final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on October 4, 2023.
Silver medallist India’s Kishore Jena celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s javelin throw final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: 1
infoIcon

Silver medallist India’s Kishore Jena celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s javelin throw final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: 1

India’s Asian Games 2023 star athletes Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, and Kishore Jena will be among those competing at the National Open Athletics Championships 2023, which begins on Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Athletics, which produced the highest number of medals (29) in Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou where a 68-member Indian contingent competed in athletics. However, not all medallists will be seen at the 62nd Open nationals.

India’s national record holder in the women’s javelin throw, Annu Rani will be seen in action in Bengaluru. Annu won the Asian Games gold medal by throwing a season-best 62.92m to clinch India’s first gold medal in the women’s javelin throw in Asian Games history. The 31-year-old is expected to dominate the women’s javelin throw event

Neeraj Chopra ended his season at the Asian Games with a gold, Kishore Jena, India’s No. 2 in the men’s javelin throw bagged the sliver and will take part in Bengaluru.

The 28-year-old pushed Neeraj Chopra in Hangzhou and led the Olympic and world champion at the halfway stage. However, Chopra produced his season-best of 88.88m to win the gold medal. Jena also churned out his personal best of 87.54m.

However, Jena could face a challenge from 23-year-old Sachin Yadav, who entered the 80m club to win bronze at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Other contenders include Manu DP and Rohit Yadav.

Jyothi Yarraji, won a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 will feature at the National Open Athletics Championships 2023 in the 100m hurdles. On the other hand, Rio 2016 Olympian, Srabani Nanda will compete in the women’s 100m and 200m dash.

Former women’s shot put Asian champion Manpreet Kaur and 2023 Asian championships silver medallist Abha Khatua along with 2018 heptathlon Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman will be some of the other high-profile athletes at event in Bengaluru.

Karthik Unnikrishnan, the former national champion in men’s triple jump and Juned Khan, men’s 20km race walk national champion are also in the entry list for the Bengaluru meet.

Where to watch National Open Athletics Championships 2023 live
The five-day track and field meet will be live-streamed on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. Concluding on Sunday, the National Open Athletics Championships 2023  will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

National Open Athletics Championships 2023 schedule: All finals and start times (IST)

Day Event Time (IST)
October 11, Wednesday Women’s hammer throw 1.45 PM
Men’s pole vault 2:00 PM
Men’s 10,000m 4:00 PM
Women’s 10,000m 4:45 PM
October 12, Thursday Men’s 110m hurdles 3:10 PM
Women’s 100m hurdles 3:20 PM
Women’s long jump 3:30 PM
Women’s 100m 3:50 PM
Men’s 100m 4:00 PM
Women’s shot put 4:35 PM
Men’s discus throw 4:50 PM
Decathlon (1500m final) 5:15 PM
October 13, Friday Men’s 5000m 6:30 AM
Women’s 5000m 6:55 AM
Men’s hammer throw 2:30 PM
Women’s pole vault 2:40 PM
Men’s long jump 3:10 PM
Men’s high jump 4:00 PM
Men’s shot put 4:05 PM
Women’s discus throw 4.20 PM
Women’s triple jump 4:30 PM
Women’s 4x100 relay 4:50 PM
Men’s 4x100 relay 5:00 PM
October 14, Saturday Women’s javelin throw 2:30 PM
Women’s high jump 3:00 PM
Men’s 400m hurdles 3:00 PM
Women’s 400m hurdles 3:15 PM
Women’s 200m 3:30 PM
Men’s 200m 3:40 PM
Women’s 800m 3:50 PM
Men’s 800m 4:00 PM
Men’s triple jump 4:05 PM
Heptathlon (800m final) 4:15 PM
Men’s 3000m steeplechase 4:30 PM
Women’s 3000m steeplechase 4:45 PM
4x400 mixed relay 5:00 PM
October 15, Sunday Men’s 20km race walk 6:00 AM
Women’s 20km race walk 6:10 AM
Women’s 400m 3:00 PM
Men’s 400m 3:15 PM
Men’s javelin throw 3:30 PM
Women’s 1500m 4:00 PM
Men’s 1500m 4:15 PM
Women’s 4x400 relay 4:30 PM
Men’s 4x400 relay 4:45 PM

Related stories

Related Topics

javelin throw /

National Open Athletics Championships /

Kishore Jena /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 228/2 (35); Pathirana removes Shafique on 113 - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji and Kishore Jena to compete in National Open Athletics Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit and Shaheen’s fan Rafiq, banking on stranger’s goodwill to watch India vs Pakistan World Cup final
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Abdullah Shafique joins Conway, Ravindra in list of batters to record century on WC debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji and Kishore Jena to compete in National Open Athletics Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Events in October 2023: Cricket World Cup, Asian Para Games, Asian Shooting Championships and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. IOC, under Thomas Bach, and Reliance Foundation join hands to promote Olympics’ Programme for schoolkids
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 228/2 (35); Pathirana removes Shafique on 113 - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji and Kishore Jena to compete in National Open Athletics Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit and Shaheen’s fan Rafiq, banking on stranger’s goodwill to watch India vs Pakistan World Cup final
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Abdullah Shafique joins Conway, Ravindra in list of batters to record century on WC debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment