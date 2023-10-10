Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji and Kishore Jena to compete in National Open Athletics Championships 2023

India’s Asian Games 2023 star athletes Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, and Kishore Jena will be among those competing at the National Open Athletics Championships 2023, which begins on Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Athletics, which produced the highest number of medals (29) in Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou where a 68-member Indian contingent competed in athletics. However, not all medallists will be seen at the 62nd Open nationals.

India’s national record holder in the women’s javelin throw, Annu Rani will be seen in action in Bengaluru. Annu won the Asian Games gold medal by throwing a season-best 62.92m to clinch India’s first gold medal in the women’s javelin throw in Asian Games history. The 31-year-old is expected to dominate the women’s javelin throw event

Neeraj Chopra ended his season at the Asian Games with a gold, Kishore Jena, India’s No. 2 in the men’s javelin throw bagged the sliver and will take part in Bengaluru.

The 28-year-old pushed Neeraj Chopra in Hangzhou and led the Olympic and world champion at the halfway stage. However, Chopra produced his season-best of 88.88m to win the gold medal. Jena also churned out his personal best of 87.54m.

However, Jena could face a challenge from 23-year-old Sachin Yadav, who entered the 80m club to win bronze at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Other contenders include Manu DP and Rohit Yadav.

Jyothi Yarraji, won a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 will feature at the National Open Athletics Championships 2023 in the 100m hurdles. On the other hand, Rio 2016 Olympian, Srabani Nanda will compete in the women’s 100m and 200m dash.

Former women’s shot put Asian champion Manpreet Kaur and 2023 Asian championships silver medallist Abha Khatua along with 2018 heptathlon Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman will be some of the other high-profile athletes at event in Bengaluru.

Karthik Unnikrishnan, the former national champion in men’s triple jump and Juned Khan, men’s 20km race walk national champion are also in the entry list for the Bengaluru meet.

Where to watch National Open Athletics Championships 2023 live The five-day track and field meet will be live-streamed on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. Concluding on Sunday, the National Open Athletics Championships 2023 will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.

National Open Athletics Championships 2023 schedule: All finals and start times (IST)

Day Event Time (IST) October 11, Wednesday Women’s hammer throw 1.45 PM Men’s pole vault 2:00 PM Men’s 10,000m 4:00 PM Women’s 10,000m 4:45 PM October 12, Thursday Men’s 110m hurdles 3:10 PM

Women’s 100m hurdles 3:20 PM Women’s long jump 3:30 PM Women’s 100m 3:50 PM Men’s 100m 4:00 PM Women’s shot put 4:35 PM Men’s discus throw 4:50 PM

Decathlon (1500m final) 5:15 PM October 13, Friday Men’s 5000m 6:30 AM Women’s 5000m 6:55 AM Men’s hammer throw 2:30 PM Women’s pole vault 2:40 PM Men’s long jump 3:10 PM

Men’s high jump 4:00 PM Men’s shot put 4:05 PM Women’s discus throw 4.20 PM Women’s triple jump 4:30 PM Women’s 4x100 relay 4:50 PM Men’s 4x100 relay 5:00 PM

October 14, Saturday Women’s javelin throw 2:30 PM Women’s high jump 3:00 PM Men’s 400m hurdles 3:00 PM Women’s 400m hurdles 3:15 PM Women’s 200m 3:30 PM Men’s 200m 3:40 PM

Women’s 800m 3:50 PM Men’s 800m 4:00 PM Men’s triple jump 4:05 PM Heptathlon (800m final) 4:15 PM Men’s 3000m steeplechase 4:30 PM Women’s 3000m steeplechase 4:45 PM

4x400 mixed relay 5:00 PM October 15, Sunday Men’s 20km race walk 6:00 AM Women’s 20km race walk 6:10 AM Women’s 400m 3:00 PM Men’s 400m 3:15 PM Men’s javelin throw 3:30 PM