Indian badminton: Srikanth, Kiran enter second round of Arctic Open 2023

Srikanth, who was a part of India’s silver medal winning team at the Asian Games, sailed into the second round after his German opponent Max Weisskirchen retired while lagging 6-11.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 22:23 IST , Vantaa (Finland) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Srikanth, who was last in action at the Asian Games, will face either of Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama or Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito next.
Srikanth, who was last in action at the Asian Games, will face either of Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama or Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito next. | Photo Credit: PTI
| Photo Credit: PTI

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Kiran George progressed to the men’s singles prequarterfinals but it was curtains for Mithun Manjunath at the Arctic Open Super 500 badminton tournament, here on Wednesday.

Former world number one Srikanth, who was a part of India’s silver medal winning team at the Asian Games, sailed into the second round after his German opponent Max Weisskirchen retired while lagging 6-11.

ALSO READ: Satwik-Chirag rise to number 1 in BWF Men’s Doubles Ranking

Kiran, who had claimed his second BWF World Tour Super 100 title by lifting the Indonesia Masters trophy last month, stunned France’s Toma Junior Popov 24-22, 15-21, 21-15 in a 73-minute clash.

Srikanth will face either of Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama or Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito next, while Kiran will clash with the fourth-seeded Lu Guang Zu of China.

Manjunath, however, suffered a 19-21, 14-21 defeat against China’s Weng Hong Yang to bow out. He had lost to the Chinese in the men’s team championships final at the Hangzhou Asian Games as well.

Among others, the mixed pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto and the women’s combination of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda also exited after losing their respective opening round matches.

