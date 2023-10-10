Asian Games bronze medallist and India’s top shuttler Prannoy could represent Tamil Nadu in Nationals

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA) is keen to have India’s top shuttler and world No. 8 H. S. Prannoy to represent Tamil Nadu in the Senior National championships and other such events.

TNBA has also invited the Hangzhou Asian Games men’s singles bronze medallist to Chennai for a meeting next week to get a clear picture.

A few days ago, Prannoy had expressed his decision to represent Tamil Nadu—he had later spoken to TNBA—and his disappointment with the sports department of Kerala Government and the Kerala Badminton Association for the poor treatment meted out to him.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, V.E. Arunachalam, TNBA secretary said: “With Prannoy, we have proposed a meeting next week with TNBA president Anbumani Ramadoss and a few of our committee members to see what we can do best not only for Prannoy but also for TNBA as such. We have yet to receive the NOC. We will have to take a collective decision as to how to move forward.”

Arunachalam said Prannoy’s presence and impact in the State will be huge. “Right now, we have good players who are keen to go to the next level. With Prannoy, we can take it to a much higher level as he can be a mentor for TN players. Like how M. S. Dhoni is for Chennai Super Kings,” he said.

Arunachalam said TNBA has to discuss with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on the technical details to include Prannoy into the team and ensure the process of transfer is smooth.

“How does the TN Government, especially SDAT see it. What are their norms. We are not sure about these things. We need to discuss with them also,” he said.