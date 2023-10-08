Ayush Shetty wins bronze in BWF World Junior Championships

India’ Ayush Shetty secured a bronze medal at the BWF World Junior Championships that concluded at Spokane, USA on October 8.

The 18-year-old India went down to Indonesia’s Ali Farhan in the semifinal 18-21, 15-21 to win the bronze medal. He had defeated Yudai Okimoto of Japan in the quarterfinal to seal his place in the semis.

Ayush is currently ranked number one in boy’s singles in the Badminton Association of India (BAI) rankings.

This was India’s 10th medal at the Junior Worlds with Ayush becoming the eighth male shuttler to bag a medal.

Sankar Muthusamy was the last Indian to win a medal, bagging the silver in men’s singes in the 2022 edition is Spain.