Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal

India boxer Nikhat Zareen took out her Jordanian opponent Hanan Nassar in the 45-50kg quarterfinal at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

Nassar found herself to be no match for the two-time world champion as the referee had to stop the contest with 53 seconds remaining on the clock in the first round of her bout at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

This win not only confirms at least a bronze medal for Nikhat, but it also guarantees her a spot in the boxing contingent for the Paris Olympics.

In her category, all semifinalists are supposed to be awarded Paris 2024 quotas.

