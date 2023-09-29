MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal

This win not only confirms at least a bronze medal for Nikhat, but it also guarantees her a spot in the boxing contingent for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 17:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Nikhat Zareen during the 19th Asian Games.
India’s Nikhat Zareen during the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan
infoIcon

India’s Nikhat Zareen during the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan

India boxer Nikhat Zareen took out her Jordanian opponent Hanan Nassar in the 45-50kg quarterfinal at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

Nassar found herself to be no match for the two-time world champion as the referee had to stop the contest with 53 seconds remaining on the clock in the first round of her bout at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

This win not only confirms at least a bronze medal for Nikhat, but it also guarantees her a spot in the boxing contingent for the Paris Olympics.

In her category, all semifinalists are supposed to be awarded Paris 2024 quotas.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Nikhat Zareen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Esports: Electronic Arts launches EA Sports FC 24 after split with FIFA
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 5-0 MAS in Q3; India maintains lead over Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Nikhat Zareen qualifes for semis, seals Olympic quota in 50kg Boxing; IND 6-0 MAS in Women’s Hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian roller skating team - Squad, schedule, competition timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Rohan, Rutuja pair overcome Chinese Taipei, advance to mixed doubles final
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 5-0 MAS in Q3; India maintains lead over Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar suspended after failing doping test in Hangzhou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Esports: Electronic Arts launches EA Sports FC 24 after split with FIFA
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 5-0 MAS in Q3; India maintains lead over Malaysia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Nikhat Zareen qualifes for semis, seals Olympic quota in 50kg Boxing; IND 6-0 MAS in Women’s Hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment