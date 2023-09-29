India wins first athletics medal at Asian Games 2023: Kiran Baliyan bags bronze in women’s shot put

Kiran Baliyan brought home India’s first Asian Games 2023 athletics medal, winning a bronze in women’s shot put at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Her third attempt, which landed 17.36m away from the throwing mark, won her third place.

Gong Lijiao led a China one-two with a 19.58m throw. Her compatriot, Song Jiayuan, registered 18.92.

India’s other participant Manpreet Kaur finished fifth with a 16.25m throw.

Chinese Taipei’s Jian Chen-Xin may have just missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish, but she would be happy to have registered her personal best throw of 16.61.