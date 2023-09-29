MagazineBuy Print

India wins first athletics medal at Asian Games 2023: Kiran Baliyan bags bronze in women’s shot put

Kiran Baliyan’s third attempt, which landed 17.36m away from the throwing mark, won her third place in women’s shot put.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 19:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Kiran Baliyan competes in the women’s shot put final at the 19th Asian Games.
India’s Kiran Baliyan competes in the women’s shot put final at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
infoIcon

India’s Kiran Baliyan competes in the women’s shot put final at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Kiran Baliyan brought home India’s first Asian Games 2023 athletics medal, winning a bronze in women’s shot put at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Her third attempt, which landed 17.36m away from the throwing mark, won her third place.

Gong Lijiao led a China one-two with a 19.58m throw. Her compatriot, Song Jiayuan, registered 18.92.

India’s other participant Manpreet Kaur finished fifth with a 16.25m throw.

Chinese Taipei’s Jian Chen-Xin may have just missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish, but she would be happy to have registered her personal best throw of 16.61.

