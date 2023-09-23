Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 open

- September 23, 2023 18:33Flags being brought to the center
The flag bearers come together to the center of the stadium!
- September 23, 2023 18:31China’s Qin Haiyang and Yang Liwei hold the Chinese flag!
887-strong Chinese contingent enters the stadium as the crowd roars like no other.
- September 23, 2023 18:28Our Asia instrumental being played
The instrumental of the song ‘Our Asia’ is being played as the country’s are being called one by one.
- September 23, 2023 18:18Mascot and volunteers welcome flag-bearers!
Mascots and volunteers welcome the athletes as the walk waving the country’s flag.
- September 23, 2023 18:09Crowd awaiting Chinese athletes!
Several Asian countries make their way out, but the audience at the stadium are eagerly awaiting the hosts.
- September 23, 2023 17:55Our correspondent at the Hangzhou Stadium, Aashin Prasad managed to catch the Indian contingent marching out.
- September 23, 2023 17:53Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain march as India’s flag-bearers!
Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and women’s boxing 75kg category Olymypic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain were seen marching out in Khaki colour Sari(women) and Kurta (men).
- September 23, 2023 17:48Countries keep marching!
Several countries keep marching while waving their national flags!
- September 23, 2023 17:43Afghanistan, the first country to march out! They have two teams....
One, sent from Afghanistan where women are now banned by the Taliban from participating in sports, consists of about 130 all-male athletes. They will participate in 17 different sports, including volleyball, judo and wrestling, Atel Mashwani, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan’s Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press.
Another, competing under the black, red and green flag of the elected government the Taliban toppled in 2021, is drawn from the diaspora of Afghan athletes around the world, and includes 17 women, according to Hafizullah Wali Rahimi, the president of Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee from before the Taliban took over.
-AP
- September 23, 2023 17:41Mascots of Asian Games 2023 enter the stadium!
The 19th edition of the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou between September 23 and October 8, will have not one, but three mascots.
These three mascots, all robots, have been collectively named ‘Memories of Jiangnan’. The name is a throwback to a poem by Bai Juyi, a recognised poet of the Tang dynasty.
The robots; Chenchen, Congcong, and Lianlian, represent the host city’s vibrant culture and heritage. These futuristic yet cultural robots individually represent different heritage landmarks of the host city.
- September 23, 2023 17:37Chinese flag hoisted!
Chinese Flag is carried to the flag pole by soldiers and is hoisted
- September 23, 2023 17:34When tradition meets modern ideas!
This opening ceremony pays ode to China’s modern and traditional outlook.
- September 23, 2023 17:31All the dignitaries enter the stadium!
All the dignitaries including Chinese President Xi Jinping enters the stadium.
- September 23, 2023 17:16Our correspondent Aashin Prasad sends an image from the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium
- September 23, 2023 17:05Here’s what India’s flag-bearers had to say!
- September 23, 2023 16:47Theme of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony
- September 23, 2023 16:37Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony in India?
The live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be available on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Networt.
- September 23, 2023 16:31When and where is the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony?
The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium will host the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony on September 23 at 05:30 pm IST.
