Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 open

September 23, 2023 17:43

Afghanistan, the first country to march out! They have two teams....

One, sent from Afghanistan where women are now banned by the Taliban from participating in sports, consists of about 130 all-male athletes. They will participate in 17 different sports, including volleyball, judo and wrestling, Atel Mashwani, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan’s Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press.

Another, competing under the black, red and green flag of the elected government the Taliban toppled in 2021, is drawn from the diaspora of Afghan athletes around the world, and includes 17 women, according to Hafizullah Wali Rahimi, the president of Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee from before the Taliban took over.

-AP