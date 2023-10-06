MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India women’s team wins bronze in Sepaktakraw

The India women’s team clinched its first-ever bronze in sepaktakraw after losing against Thailand in the regu semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 13:38 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE:
FILE: | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE: | Photo Credit: AP

The India women’s team clinched its first-ever bronze in sepaktakraw after losing against Thailand in the regu semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

India went down 10-21, 13-21 in straight sets in a match that clocked 30 minutes. This bronze takes India’s medal tally to 89 medals, to solidify its fourth spot in the medal standings.

More to follow..

