India’s Vishnu Saravanan won bronze in the men’s dinghy ilca 7 event at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.
This is India’s 20th medal at the Asian Games.
ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 27 LIVE UPDATES
After the medal race was cancelled, Vishnu Saravanan was awarded bronze, finishing third after 11 races with one net point below Korea’s Ha Jeemin, who scored 33 net points.
Nethra Kumanan, missed a podium finish as she finished fourth in the women’s singles dinghy ilca 6 event, after the medal event was cancelled.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur wins gold in women’s 50m rifle 3P with World Record, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze
- Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in men’s ILCA 7 event
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Sift Kaur wins gold with WR in shooting; India wins gold, silver in shooting team event; Stands on 6th with 5 golds, 20 medal in total
- Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sift Kaur Samra wins 50m rifle 3p gold with new world record; Manu, Esha and Rhythm win 25m pistol team gold, India 8-0 Singapore in women’s hockey
- England won’t play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE