Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in men’s ILCA 7 event

India’s Vishnu Saravanan won bronze in the men’s dinghy ilca 7 event at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.

This is India’s 20th medal at the Asian Games.

After the medal race was cancelled, Vishnu Saravanan was awarded bronze, finishing third after 11 races with one net point below Korea’s Ha Jeemin, who scored 33 net points.

Nethra Kumanan, missed a podium finish as she finished fourth in the women’s singles dinghy ilca 6 event, after the medal event was cancelled.

More to follow...