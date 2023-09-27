MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in men’s ILCA 7 event

India’s Vishnu Saravanan won bronze in the men’s dinghy ilca 7 event at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 11:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(File Photo) Vishnu Saravanan in action.
infoIcon

(File Photo) Vishnu Saravanan in action. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

This is India’s 20th medal at the Asian Games.

ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 27 LIVE UPDATES

After the medal race was cancelled, Vishnu Saravanan was awarded bronze, finishing third after 11 races with one net point below Korea’s Ha Jeemin, who scored 33 net points.

Nethra Kumanan, missed a podium finish as she finished fourth in the women’s singles dinghy ilca 6 event, after the medal event was cancelled.

More to follow...

