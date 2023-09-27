Asian Games 2023: Anant Jeet Singh wins silver in men’s shotgun skeet event

India’s Anant Jeet Singh won silver in men’s shotgun skeet event at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.

Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait clinched gold with a perfect score of 60 equalling the World Record set by India’s Angad Vir Singh in 2018.

Anant, on the other hand, shot 56 targets out of 60. This is India’s 11th medal in shooting and has bettered the previous edition medal tally in shooting.

Earlier in the day, Indian men’s shotgun skeet team bagged bronze with a score of 355. Anant along with Angad Vir Singh and Gurjoat Siingh were placed below China and Qatar, who won gold and silver, respectively.

