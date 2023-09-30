Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in squash men’s team event with 2-1 victory against Pakistan

India men’s squash team secured a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday after a 2-1 win against Pakistan in the final.

The best-of-three tie started with Mahesh M losing to Nasir Iqbal in straight games - 8-11, 3-11, 2-11. Saurav Ghosal, however, pulled the contest square with his 11-5, 11-1, 11-3 victory over Muhammad Asim.

The decider between Abhay Singh and Noor Zaman stretched the full distance but the Indian eventually prevailed 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10.

Zaman had two match points in the final game but the Indian held firm and won four points on the trot to secure the top prize for his side.

With the win, India was able to upgrade its bronze from the 2018 Jakarta Games. This also completed India’s revenge for its group stage loss at the hands of the same opposition.

This medal was India’s 10th gold, and the 36th overall at the Hangzhou Games. Earlier in the competition, the women’s team had won bronze medal.

