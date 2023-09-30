India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Squash Men's team Final: IND trails 0-1 in PAK as Mahesh loses; Saurav Ghosal in action

- September 30, 2023 13:45MATCH 2- GAME ONE
Indian ace Saurav Ghosal takes on Muhammad Asim of Pakistan
- September 30, 2023 13:38GAME THREE: 2-11 Pakistan leads 1-0
Nasir makes easy work of Mahesh, dominating the second and third game with the Indian unable to return the serves.
- September 30, 2023 13:361-6
Mahesh is unable to return Nasir’s counter-attack as the Pakistani takes away a lot of easy points.
- September 30, 2023 13:35THIRD GAME: 1-1
Nasir hits the tin to give Mahesh the first point, but takes the Indian by surprise with a cross corner shot with the Indian not making the best of receives as the ball touches the ground before the wall.
- September 30, 2023 13:30SECOND GAME: Nasir takes it 3-11
Another mistake for Mahesh, leading to Nasir taking the second game by a huge margin.
- September 30, 2023 13:292-8
Nasir’s ruthless attack and impeccable defence is making it hard for the Indian to comeback from the huge deficit of points.
- September 30, 2023 13:261-5
Mahesh, while moving to get to the ball, bumps into Nasir, who falls down flat with his face downwards and clutching his right arm in pain.
- September 30, 2023 13:241-2
Mahesh is taken by surprise and doesnt add enough power to hit shot, leading to the ball bouncing before hitting the wall.
- September 30, 2023 13:22SECOND GAME: 0-1
Mahesh makes a rookie error as his racquet scrapes the court while trying to hit a drive shot. Mahesh suffers a falls near the front wall after being blocked by Nasir.
- September 30, 2023 13:20Pakistan gets first game: 8-11
Nasir gets first game after a brilliant comeback and several errs from Mahesh towards the end of the first game.
- September 30, 2023 13:177-7
Nasir equalises and makes a comeback, making the Indian run and make mistake.
- September 30, 2023 13:157-5
Nasir attempts a lob but blocks the Mahesh’s path so the shot isn’t counted. Similar instant takes place yet again.
- September 30, 2023 13:135-3
India’s Mahesh is questioning the judges call of giving Nasir the point as the he feels the Pakistani blocked him from attempting to take the shot.
- September 30, 2023 13:12GAME ONE: 1-1
Mahesh gets early lead over Nasir 4-1 as he lobs one above the tin.
- September 30, 2023 13:05Who is facing who in the men’s team gold medal match?
Match 1- Mahesh M vs Nasir
Match 2- Saurav vs Muhammad Asim
Match 3-Abhay Singh vs Noor
- September 30, 2023 12:54Malaysia wins women’s team gold!
Malaysia defeated No 1 seed Hong Kong, China 2-1 to win women’s team gold.
- September 30, 2023 12:44Having led the Indian team to a hard-fought win against powerhouse Malaysia and a Asian Games final spot in Hangzhou, Ghosal sat down for an exclusive chat with Sportstar.
- September 30, 2023 12:26India’s road to Final:
India (IND) beat Singapore (SGP) 3 - 0
India (IND) beat Qatar (QAT) 3 - 0
India (IND) beat Kuwait (KUW) 3 - 0
India (IND) lost to Pakistan (PAK) 1 - 2
India (IND) beat Nepal (NEP) 3 - 0
Semifinal- Malaysia (MAS) lost to India (IND) 0 - 2
- September 30, 2023 12:16What happened the last time the two played each other?
India (IND) lost to Pakistan (PAK) 1 - 2 in the group stage match of Asian Games 2023.
Abhay Singh (IND) lost to Noor Zaman (PAK) 1 - 3 (8-11 12-10 8-11 8-11)
Saurav Ghosal (IND) beat Muhammad Asim (PAK) 3 - 0 (11-3 11-5 11-1)
Mahesh M (IND) lost to Nasir (PAK) 1 - 3 (6-11 11-13 11-9 8-11)
- September 30, 2023 12:06When and where to watch Asian Games 2023 squash men’s team final match between India and Pakistan?
Asian Games 2023 squash men’s team final match between India and Pakistan will take place on September 30 at 1 PM IST. Sony Network will telecast the match, while SONYLIV will be live streaming the same.
