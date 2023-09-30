MagazineBuy Print

India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Squash Men's team Final: IND trails 0-1 in PAK as Mahesh loses; Saurav Ghosal in action

Asian Games 2023: Catch the LIVE updates, score and highlights as the Indian men's team takes on Pakistan in the squash gold medal match.

Updated : Sep 30, 2023 13:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Jakarta: India's Saurav Ghosal in action during men's squash semifinal match against Hong Kong at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarata on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI8_25_2018_000135B)
Jakarta: India's Saurav Ghosal in action during men's squash semifinal match against Hong Kong at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarata on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI8_25_2018_000135B) | Photo Credit: PTI
Jakarta: India's Saurav Ghosal in action during men's squash semifinal match against Hong Kong at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarata on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI8_25_2018_000135B) | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Asian Games 2023 squash men’s team gold medal match between India and Pakistan at Hangzhou.

SCORE reads as IND - PAK

  • September 30, 2023 13:45
    MATCH 2- GAME ONE

    Indian ace Saurav Ghosal takes on Muhammad Asim of Pakistan

  • September 30, 2023 13:38
    GAME THREE: 2-11 Pakistan leads 1-0

    Nasir makes easy work of Mahesh, dominating the second and third game with the Indian unable to return the serves.

  • September 30, 2023 13:36
    1-6

    Mahesh is unable to return Nasir’s counter-attack as the Pakistani takes away a lot of easy points.

  • September 30, 2023 13:35
    THIRD GAME: 1-1

    Nasir hits the tin to give Mahesh the first point, but takes the Indian by surprise with a cross corner shot with the Indian not making the best of receives as the ball touches the ground before the wall.

  • September 30, 2023 13:30
    SECOND GAME: Nasir takes it 3-11

    Another mistake for Mahesh, leading to Nasir taking the second game by a huge margin.

  • September 30, 2023 13:29
    2-8

    Nasir’s ruthless attack and impeccable defence is making it hard for the Indian to comeback from the huge deficit of points.

  • September 30, 2023 13:26
    1-5

    Mahesh, while moving to get to the ball, bumps into Nasir, who falls down flat with his face downwards and clutching his right arm in pain.

  • September 30, 2023 13:24
    1-2

    Mahesh is taken by surprise and doesnt add enough power to hit shot, leading to the ball bouncing before hitting the wall.

  • September 30, 2023 13:22
    SECOND GAME: 0-1

    Mahesh makes a rookie error as his racquet scrapes the court while trying to hit a drive shot. Mahesh suffers a falls near the front wall after being blocked by Nasir.

  • September 30, 2023 13:20
    Pakistan gets first game: 8-11

    Nasir gets first game after a brilliant comeback and several errs from Mahesh towards the end of the first game.

  • September 30, 2023 13:17
    7-7

    Nasir equalises and makes a comeback, making the Indian run and make mistake.

  • September 30, 2023 13:15
    7-5

    Nasir attempts a lob but blocks the Mahesh’s path so the shot isn’t counted. Similar instant takes place yet again.

  • September 30, 2023 13:13
    5-3

    India’s Mahesh is questioning the judges call of giving Nasir the point as the he feels the Pakistani blocked him from attempting to take the shot.

  • September 30, 2023 13:12
    GAME ONE: 1-1

    Mahesh gets early lead over Nasir 4-1 as he lobs one above the tin.

  • September 30, 2023 13:05
    Who is facing who in the men’s team gold medal match?

    Match 1- Mahesh M vs Nasir

    Match 2- Saurav vs Muhammad Asim

    Match 3-Abhay Singh vs Noor

  • September 30, 2023 12:54
    Malaysia wins women’s team gold!

    Malaysia defeated No 1 seed Hong Kong, China 2-1 to win women’s team gold.

  • September 30, 2023 12:44
    Having led the Indian team to a hard-fought win against powerhouse Malaysia and a Asian Games final spot in Hangzhou, Ghosal sat down for an exclusive chat with Sportstar.

    Champion, mentor, senior pro: At 37, Saurav Ghosal, flagbearer of Indian squash, is all this and much more

    Saurav Ghosal, at 37, continues to be the flag-bearer of Indian squash and shows no signs of slowing down.

  • September 30, 2023 12:26
    India’s road to Final:

    India (IND) beat Singapore (SGP) 3 - 0

    India (IND) beat Qatar (QAT) 3 - 0

    India (IND) beat Kuwait (KUW) 3 - 0

    India (IND) lost to Pakistan (PAK) 1 - 2

    India (IND) beat Nepal (NEP) 3 - 0

    Semifinal- Malaysia (MAS) lost to India (IND) 0 - 2


  • September 30, 2023 12:16
    What happened the last time the two played each other?

    India (IND) lost to Pakistan (PAK) 1 - 2 in the group stage match of Asian Games 2023.

    Abhay Singh (IND) lost to Noor Zaman (PAK) 1 - 3 (8-11 12-10 8-11 8-11)

    Saurav Ghosal (IND) beat Muhammad Asim (PAK) 3 - 0 (11-3 11-5 11-1)

    Mahesh M (IND) lost to Nasir (PAK) 1 - 3 (6-11 11-13 11-9 8-11)

  • September 30, 2023 12:06
    When and where to watch Asian Games 2023 squash men’s team final match between India and Pakistan?

    Asian Games 2023 squash men’s team final match between India and Pakistan will take place on September 30 at 1 PM IST. Sony Network will telecast the match, while SONYLIV will be live streaming the same.

  Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Bopanna-Rutuja win mixed doubles gold; Sarabjot, Divya win 10m pistol mixed team silver; IND stands 5th with 9 gold, 35 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  Australia dials 'Ashwin duplicate' Mahesh Pithiya, but Baroda off-spinner turns down offer
    Shayan Acharya
  Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting 49kg Live Updates Asian Games: Clean & Jerk starts; Chanu 6th with 83kg in snatch round - Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Squash Men's team Final: IND trails 0-1 in PAK as Mahesh loses; Saurav Ghosal in action
    Team Sportstar
  India vs England LIVE Score, ODI World Cup Warm-up: IND wins toss and opts to bat vs ENG in Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Games 2023: Bopanna-Rutuja win mixed doubles gold
    Team Sportstar
  Asian Games 2023: Lovlina, Preeti secure Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting 49kg Live Updates Asian Games: Clean & Jerk starts; Chanu 6th with 83kg in snatch round - Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Squash Men's team Final: IND trails 0-1 in PAK as Mahesh loses; Saurav Ghosal in action
    Team Sportstar
  Zhang fights back to win Asian Games tennis gold, beats Watanuki
    AFP
  Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Bopanna-Rutuja win mixed doubles gold; Sarabjot, Divya win 10m pistol mixed team silver; IND stands 5th with 9 gold, 35 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  Australia dials 'Ashwin duplicate' Mahesh Pithiya, but Baroda off-spinner turns down offer
    Shayan Acharya
  Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting 49kg Live Updates Asian Games: Clean & Jerk starts; Chanu 6th with 83kg in snatch round - Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Squash Men's team Final: IND trails 0-1 in PAK as Mahesh loses; Saurav Ghosal in action
    Team Sportstar
  India vs England LIVE Score, ODI World Cup Warm-up: IND wins toss and opts to bat vs ENG in Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
