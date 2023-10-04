MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Parveen wins bronze in women’s 57kg boxing

Parveen lost to Chinese Taipei’s Yu Ting Lin on points and won a bronze medal.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 11:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: India’s Parveen Hooda (red) acknowledges the crowd after winning the Women’s 54-57kg Boxing Quarterfinal match.
Hangzhou: India’s Parveen Hooda (red) acknowledges the crowd after winning the Women’s 54-57kg Boxing Quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Hangzhou: India's Parveen Hooda (red) acknowledges the crowd after winning the Women's 54-57kg Boxing Quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Parveen lost to Chinese Taipei’s Yu Ting Lin at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday and settled for a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg category.

The Chinese Taipei pugilist claimed a unanimous 5-0 decision to win by points in the semifinal clash.

The bronze was India’s 31st at the Hangzhou Games and took the overall tally to 73 medals. Later today, Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the gold medal match of the women’s 75kg.

MORE TO FOLLOW

