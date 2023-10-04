Asian Games 2023: Parveen wins bronze in women’s 57kg boxing

India’s Parveen lost to Chinese Taipei’s Yu Ting Lin at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday and settled for a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg category.
The Chinese Taipei pugilist claimed a unanimous 5-0 decision to win by points in the semifinal clash.
The bronze was India’s 31st at the Hangzhou Games and took the overall tally to 73 medals. Later today, Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in the gold medal match of the women’s 75kg.
MORE TO FOLLOW
