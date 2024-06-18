It was a landmark night for Didier Deschamps as he recorded his 100th win as France manager after his team secured a 1-0 win against Austria in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday.

It is by far France’s best total with the same coach (41 with Michel Hidalgo and Raymond Domenech).

Deschamps took charge of the French national team on July 8, 2012, with his most notable achievement being the 2018 World Cup win, after beating Croatia in the final.

Deschamps earned 103 caps for France as a player, also winning the World Cup in 1998.