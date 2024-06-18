MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France’s win over Austria

Mbappe went down in the 86th minute after a collision with Kevin Danso. Mbappe started bleeding and was given treatment before he was subbed out for Oliver Giroud.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 02:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe was bleeding in France’s opener against Austria in Euro 2024.
Kylian Mbappe was bleeding in France's opener against Austria in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe was bleeding in France’s opener against Austria in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe was subbed off in the 90th minute in France’s 1-0 win over Austria in its Group D opening clash of Euro 2024 at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany.

Mbappe went down in the 86th minute after a collision with Kevin Danso. Mbappe started bleeding and was given treatment before he was subbed for Oliver Giroud.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: France rides on Wober’s own goal to edge 1-0 win against Austria

Antoine Griezmann crossed the ball into the box during a free-kick as Mbappe headed the ball but was later caught by Danso’s shoulder before going down.

Mbappé received medical treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose as a result of the incident in Dusseldorf. He tried to play on but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria’s fans.

Mbappe walking off the pitch in France’s Euro 2024 match against Austria.
Mbappe walking off the pitch in France's Euro 2024 match against Austria. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Mbappe walking off the pitch in France’s Euro 2024 match against Austria. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

This was Mbappe’s 80th cap for France and his first ever game as a captain in a major international tournament.

Mbappe is yet to score a goal in the Euros and he will have to wait more since he missed two goal scoring opportunities against Austria.

France plays Netherlands next in the Group stage on June 22, 12:30 AM IST.

- Inputs from AP

