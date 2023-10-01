MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Women’s heptathlon long jump at 6:30am; Streaming info

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from Athletics on October 1 at the Hanzghou Games.

Updated : Oct 01, 2023 06:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Murali Sreeshankar in action.
Murali Sreeshankar in action. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Murali Sreeshankar in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Athletics on October 1 at the Asian Games 2023.
  • October 01, 2023 06:25
    Athletics - India schedule

    Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - W Heptathlon Long Jump – 06:30 IST

    Jyothi Yarraji – W 200m Round 1 – 07:10 IST

    Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - W Heptathlon Javelin Throw – 07:35 IST

    Amlan Borgohain – M 200m – Round 1 Heat 4 – 08:06 IST

    Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh – M Shot Put Final – 16:30 IST

    Sreeshanker/Jeswin – M Long Jump Final – 16:40 IST

    Avinash Sable – M 3000m Steeple Chase – 16:45 IST

    Amlan Borgohain – M 200m –Semifinal (if qualified)– 17:25 IST

    Seema Punia – W Discuss Throw Final – 17:35 IST

    KM Deeksha, Harmilan Bains – W 1500m Final – 17:50 IST

    Jinson/ Ajay Kumar – M 1500 Final – 18:00 IST

    Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - W Heptathlon 800m – 18:15 IST

    Jyothi Yarraji – W 100m Hurdles – 18:45 IST


  • October 01, 2023 05:54
    ICYMI

    Click the link below to know how yesterday’s athletics events unfolded:

    Athletics at Asian Games 2023, September 30 Highlights: India picks silver and bronze medal in men’s 10000m

    Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates of all the Indians in action in Athletics on September 30 at the Hanzghou Games.

  • October 01, 2023 05:30
    Streaming telecast information

    The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network and can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Women’s heptathlon long jump at 6:30am; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 1: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30- India wins gold in squash men’s team, tennis mixed doubles; IND 4th with 10 gold, 38 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sutirtha and Ayhika, the Mukherjees from Naihati, who tamed the Chinese in their game at their den
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Women’s heptathlon long jump at 6:30am; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 1: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kartik, Gulveer reap rewards of high-intensity training with silver and bronze at Asian Games 2023
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Asian Games 2023: India demolishes Pakistan 10-2 to register its biggest margin of victory in hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Women’s heptathlon long jump at 6:30am; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 30, all winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 1: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30- India wins gold in squash men’s team, tennis mixed doubles; IND 4th with 10 gold, 38 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sutirtha and Ayhika, the Mukherjees from Naihati, who tamed the Chinese in their game at their den
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment