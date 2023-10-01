Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Women’s heptathlon long jump at 6:30am; Streaming info

- October 01, 2023 06:25Athletics - India schedule
Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - W Heptathlon Long Jump – 06:30 IST
Jyothi Yarraji – W 200m Round 1 – 07:10 IST
Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - W Heptathlon Javelin Throw – 07:35 IST
Amlan Borgohain – M 200m – Round 1 Heat 4 – 08:06 IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh – M Shot Put Final – 16:30 IST
Sreeshanker/Jeswin – M Long Jump Final – 16:40 IST
Avinash Sable – M 3000m Steeple Chase – 16:45 IST
Amlan Borgohain – M 200m –Semifinal (if qualified)– 17:25 IST
Seema Punia – W Discuss Throw Final – 17:35 IST
KM Deeksha, Harmilan Bains – W 1500m Final – 17:50 IST
Jinson/ Ajay Kumar – M 1500 Final – 18:00 IST
Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara - W Heptathlon 800m – 18:15 IST
Jyothi Yarraji – W 100m Hurdles – 18:45 IST
Click the link below to know how yesterday's athletics events unfolded:
