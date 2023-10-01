Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy to miss men’s team final due to back injury - reports

Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy reportedly will miss the Asian Games 2023 badminton men’s team final against China in Hangzhou on Sunday due to a back injury.

FOLLOW | INDIA VS CHINA BADMINTON MEN’S TEAM EVENT FINAL LIVE ACTION

Prannoy, the highest-ranked Indian (men’s singles), will be replaced by Mithun Manjunath for the gold medal match.

Earlier, Prannoy beat South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok-jin to give India a headstart in the team men’s semifinal.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 1 LIVE ACTION

More to follow