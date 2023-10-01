Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy reportedly will miss the Asian Games 2023 badminton men’s team final against China in Hangzhou on Sunday due to a back injury.
FOLLOW | INDIA VS CHINA BADMINTON MEN’S TEAM EVENT FINAL LIVE ACTION
Prannoy, the highest-ranked Indian (men’s singles), will be replaced by Mithun Manjunath for the gold medal match.
Earlier, Prannoy beat South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok-jin to give India a headstart in the team men’s semifinal.
FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 1 LIVE ACTION
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy to miss men’s team final due to back injury - reports
- India vs China Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND men’s team eye gold vs CHN; Prannoy to miss final; Hangzhou updates
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Men’s trap shooting team wins gold; IND 0-1 KOR in women’s hockey; Chenai wins trap bronze - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
- Asian Games 2023: Kynan Darius Chenai clinches bronze in Men’s trap final
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Men’s shooting trap team bags gold; Aditi Ashok wins silver, India 4th with 11 gold, 42 medals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE