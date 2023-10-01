India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Lakshya wins first game 22-20 vs Shi Yuqi; Hangzhou updates

- October 01, 2023 15:05Match 1 - Second game
The scoreline will read the same - IND (Lakshya Sen) - CHN (Yuqi Shi)
- October 01, 2023 15:04IND 22-20 CHN; Match 1 - Lakshya Sen wins first game
Lakshya comes from behind to win this game. Yuqi Shi failed to return a near-perfect smash from the Indian as Sen put India in an early lead. Can he win the second game to give India a 1-0 lead?
- October 01, 2023 15:02IND 21-20 CHN
Lovely stuff from Sen to win a point with a cracker of a smash. Game point for the Indian now! Can he convert?
- October 01, 2023 15:01IND 20-20 CHN
Lakshya roars as he wins to save a game point after engaging in a marathon rally with Shi.
- October 01, 2023 14:59IND 19-20 CHN
Sen allowed Shi to be on offensive position as he drops another point and it is game point for the Chinese.
- October 01, 2023 14:59IND 19-19 CHN
Sen wins back a point to restore parity.
- October 01, 2023 14:58IND 18-19 CHN
Yuqi Shi is able to get the better of the Indian on multiple occasions. He comes in the lead after Sen missed to return a half-body smash.
- October 01, 2023 14:57IND 17-17 CHN
Lakshya replies with a smash that the Chinese missed. Sen drops a point with low net play.
- October 01, 2023 14:55IND 16-16 CHN
Sen wins a point with a lovely strong smash but he falters twice as the score remains at 16-all.
- October 01, 2023 14:54IND 15-14 CHN
Sen’s return finds the net before he misses to time his return on a body smash to give two consecutive points to the Chinese.
- October 01, 2023 14:52IND 15-12 CHN
Yuqi Shi and Sen play out a lovely rally before the Chinese take second point in succession with a timely smash.
- October 01, 2023 14:51IND 15-11 CHN
Lakshya takes back a point but makes an unforced error by going for an aggressive smash too near to the court.
- October 01, 2023 14:50IND 14-10 CHN
A cross-court net play gives a point to the Chinese.
- October 01, 2023 14:50IND 14-9 CHN
Lakshya asked for some taping on his fingers before winning a point.
- October 01, 2023 14:47IND 13-9 CHN
Yuqi takes a point back after sending Lakshya to the left side of the court and directing his return to the right side.
- October 01, 2023 14:46IND 13-8 CHN
Cheeky return from Lakshya who changed the direction of his shot to catch Yuqi off guard and win a point.
- October 01, 2023 14:45IND 12-8 CHN
Powerful smash from Yuqi who gets good elevation and a difficult angle for Sen to counter. The lead is now of four points for the Indian.
- October 01, 2023 14:43IND 11-6 CHN
Sen gets two consecutive points to lead by five points in the first game of match 1.
- October 01, 2023 14:43IND 9-6 CHN
Points were traded as Sen shot out before forcing Yuqi to angle his return wide.
- October 01, 2023 14:41IND 8-5 CHN
Sen tried to go for a light shot but found the net to give a point to Yuqi.
- October 01, 2023 14:41IND 8-4 CHN
A brilliant rally from Laskya and Yuqi. The Chinese won a point after forcing an error from Laksya.
- October 01, 2023 14:38IND 8-3 CHN
Three consecutive points for the young Indian as he runs away with the lead.
- October 01, 2023 14:37IND 5-3 CHN
Yuqi slowly making his presence felt. He cuts down Lakshya’s lead by two points.
- October 01, 2023 14:36IND 4-1 CHN
World no. 6 Yuqi gets the first points after Sen shoots wide. He recovers well to get a point via cross-court smash.
- October 01, 2023 14:36IND 3-0 CHN
Lakshya is quick to extend his lead to three points. Yuqi Shi will look to close down the points quickly.
- October 01, 2023 14:35IND 1-0 CHN
Lakshya is off to a good start as he gets off the mark with a cross-court smash.
- October 01, 2023 14:34All set for live action
The scores will read IND (Lakshya Sen) - CHN (Yuqi Shi)
- October 01, 2023 14:32Pairing set!
Lakshya Sen is up against Shi Yuqi.
- October 01, 2023 14:27Semifinal results
India beat South Korea 3-2
China beat Japan 3-1
- October 01, 2023 14:26Chinese team
Singles: Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, Wen Hong Yan
Doubles: Young duo Liang Weikeng - Wang Chang, Liu Yuchen - Ou Xuanyi
- October 01, 2023 14:24Indian team
Singles: Mithun Manjunath, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikant.
Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Sai Pratheek and Dhruv Kapila
- October 01, 2023 14:19Prannoy to miss final vs China due to back injury
Big miss for India as its in-form shuttler HS Prannoy will reportedly miss the final due to a back injury.
- October 01, 2023 14:08Badminton Men’s Team Event Draw
- October 01, 2023 14:04Live Streaming Info
The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network and can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website
- October 01, 2023 14:00Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the badminton men’s team final match between India and China played at the Beijing Gymnasium Court 1 in Hangzhou on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.
