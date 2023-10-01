MagazineBuy Print

Live

India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Lakshya wins first game 22-20 vs Shi Yuqi; Hangzhou updates

IND vs CHN Badminton LIVE: Check the live updates, scores and highlights of the badminton men’s team final match between India and China.

Updated : Oct 01, 2023 15:05 IST

Team Sportstar
India takes on China in the badminton men’s team final.
India takes on China in the badminton men's team final. | Photo Credit: PTI
India takes on China in the badminton men's team final. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the badminton men’s team final match between India and China played at the Beijing Gymnasium Court 1 in Hangzhou on Sunday.

  • October 01, 2023 15:05
    Match 1 - Second game

    The scoreline will read the same - IND (Lakshya Sen) - CHN (Yuqi Shi)

  • October 01, 2023 15:04
    IND 22-20 CHN; Match 1 - Lakshya Sen wins first game

    Lakshya comes from behind to win this game. Yuqi Shi failed to return a near-perfect smash from the Indian as Sen put India in an early lead. Can he win the second game to give India a 1-0 lead?

  • October 01, 2023 15:02
    IND 21-20 CHN

    Lovely stuff from Sen to win a point with a cracker of a smash. Game point for the Indian now! Can he convert?

  • October 01, 2023 15:01
    IND 20-20 CHN

    Lakshya roars as he wins to save a game point after engaging in a marathon rally with Shi.

  • October 01, 2023 14:59
    IND 19-20 CHN

    Sen allowed Shi to be on offensive position as he drops another point and it is game point for the Chinese.

  • October 01, 2023 14:59
    IND 19-19 CHN

    Sen wins back a point to restore parity.

  • October 01, 2023 14:58
    IND 18-19 CHN

    Yuqi Shi is able to get the better of the Indian on multiple occasions. He comes in the lead after Sen missed to return a half-body smash.

  • October 01, 2023 14:57
    IND 17-17 CHN

    Lakshya replies with a smash that the Chinese missed. Sen drops a point with low net play.

  • October 01, 2023 14:55
    IND 16-16 CHN

    Sen wins a point with a lovely strong smash but he falters twice as the score remains at 16-all.

  • October 01, 2023 14:54
    IND 15-14 CHN

    Sen’s return finds the net before he misses to time his return on a body smash to give two consecutive points to the Chinese.

  • October 01, 2023 14:52
    IND 15-12 CHN

    Yuqi Shi and Sen play out a lovely rally before the Chinese take second point in succession with a timely smash.

  • October 01, 2023 14:51
    IND 15-11 CHN

    Lakshya takes back a point but makes an unforced error by going for an aggressive smash too near to the court.

  • October 01, 2023 14:50
    IND 14-10 CHN

    A cross-court net play gives a point to the Chinese.

  • October 01, 2023 14:50
    IND 14-9 CHN

    Lakshya asked for some taping on his fingers before winning a point.

  • October 01, 2023 14:47
    IND 13-9 CHN

    Yuqi takes a point back after sending Lakshya to the left side of the court and directing his return to the right side.

  • October 01, 2023 14:46
    IND 13-8 CHN

    Cheeky return from Lakshya who changed the direction of his shot to catch Yuqi off guard and win a point.

  • October 01, 2023 14:45
    IND 12-8 CHN

    Powerful smash from Yuqi who gets good elevation and a difficult angle for Sen to counter. The lead is now of four points for the Indian.

  • October 01, 2023 14:43
    IND 11-6 CHN

    Sen gets two consecutive points to lead by five points in the first game of match 1.

  • October 01, 2023 14:43
    IND 9-6 CHN

    Points were traded as Sen shot out before forcing Yuqi to angle his return wide.

  • October 01, 2023 14:41
    IND 8-5 CHN

    Sen tried to go for a light shot but found the net to give a point to Yuqi.

  • October 01, 2023 14:41
    IND 8-4 CHN

    A brilliant rally from Laskya and Yuqi. The Chinese won a point after forcing an error from Laksya.

  • October 01, 2023 14:38
    IND 8-3 CHN

    Three consecutive points for the young Indian as he runs away with the lead.

  • October 01, 2023 14:37
    IND 5-3 CHN

    Yuqi slowly making his presence felt. He cuts down Lakshya’s lead by two points.

  • October 01, 2023 14:36
    IND 4-1 CHN

    World no. 6 Yuqi gets the first points after Sen shoots wide. He recovers well to get a point via cross-court smash.

  • October 01, 2023 14:36
    IND 3-0 CHN

    Lakshya is quick to extend his lead to three points. Yuqi Shi will look to close down the points quickly.

  • October 01, 2023 14:35
    IND 1-0 CHN

    Lakshya is off to a good start as he gets off the mark with a cross-court smash.

  • October 01, 2023 14:34
    All set for live action

    The scores will read IND (Lakshya Sen) - CHN (Yuqi Shi)

  • October 01, 2023 14:32
    Pairing set!

    Lakshya Sen is up against Shi Yuqi.

  • October 01, 2023 14:27
    Semifinal results

    India beat South Korea 3-2

    China beat Japan 3-1

  • October 01, 2023 14:26
    Chinese team

    Singles: Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, Wen Hong Yan

    Doubles: Young duo Liang Weikeng - Wang Chang, Liu Yuchen - Ou Xuanyi

  • October 01, 2023 14:24
    Indian team

    Singles: Mithun Manjunath, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikant.

    Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Sai Pratheek and Dhruv Kapila

  • October 01, 2023 14:19
    Prannoy to miss final vs China due to back injury

    Big miss for India as its in-form shuttler HS Prannoy will reportedly miss the final due to a back injury.

    Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy to miss men’s team final due to back injury - reports

    Asian Games 2023: H.S. Prannoy reportedly will miss the badminton men’s team final against China due to back injury.

  • October 01, 2023 14:08
    Badminton Men’s Team Event Draw

    Screenshot_20231001-140557_Adobe Acrobat.jpg

  • October 01, 2023 14:04
    Live Streaming Info

    The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network and can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website

  • October 01, 2023 14:00
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the badminton men’s team final match between India and China played at the Beijing Gymnasium Court 1 in Hangzhou on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.

