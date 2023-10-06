MagazineBuy Print

India assured of 100-plus medals, its best ever haul at Asian Games

The country’s previous best show was at Jakarta- Palembang 2018, where it won 70 medals—16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 21:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Students in Jalandhar celebrate the Indian men's hockey team's gold medal at the 19th Asian Games.
Students in Jalandhar celebrate the Indian men’s hockey team’s gold medal at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo


Students in Jalandhar celebrate the Indian men’s hockey team’s gold medal at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

India, which has already surpassed its best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games, is set to go past the magical figure of 100 on Saturday.

The country’s previous best show was at Jakarta- Palembang 2018, where it won 70 medals—16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze.

While, at the end of Friday’s action, the count reads 95, India is already assured of winning at least seven more medals in archery, cricket, badminton, and kabaddi.

READ: Asian-Games-2023 medals tally updates: October 6

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian men’s cricket team will meet Afghanistan in the final, assured of at least a silver medal.

In compound archery’s individual gold medal match, Jyothi Surekha Vennam is gearing up to meet Korea’s So Chaewon. In the men’s section, India is set to complete a historic one-two finish as Abhishek Verma goes up against Ojas Pravin Deotale.

With the discipline trying to seek a permanent place on the programme of Los Angeles 2028, this development comes as a morale booster for the Indian outfit.

The Indian men’s kabaddi team, which has won gold in every edition of the Games except 2018, will be looking to get back to winning ways against Iran in the final. The women’s team has entered the final as well and will meet Chinese Taipei.

With less than 300 days to go until the Paris Olympics, the red-hot form of the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty comes bearing great news for Indian badminton. The duo’s performance on Friday against the celebrated Malaysian pairing of Aaron Chia and Soh WY bears testament to their calibre.

Prior to their encounter in the Asian Games, the Indian pair had managed to take their Malaysian opponents down on one occasion—at the Indonesian Open—out of the eight meetings they have had.

The count can go beyond 102, with the men’s and women’s chess sides (currently second), the women’s hockey team (playing the 3rd-4th classification against Japan), and Aditi Swami (playing the bronze medal match in women’s individual compound archery) only a step away from the podium.

INDIA’S MEDAL COUNT ACROSS ALL ASIAN GAMES EDITIONS -

