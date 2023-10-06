India is closing in on the magical three figures on the medals tally.
On Thursday, India’s Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam got the count started, winning gold by beating Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the archery women’s team compound event.
The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu beat Malaysia in the mixed doubles event to win India’s 20th gold at Hangzhou.
Later, India’s men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar secured another archery gold medal after its 235-230 win against South Korea.
In the evening, Saurav Ghosal won silver in the men’s singles final in squash before Antim Panghal defeated Mongolia’s Bolortuya Bat-Ochir 3-1 to take the bronze.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|179
|99
|55
|333
|2
|Japan
|44
|54
|60
|158
|3
|Republic of Korea
|33
|47
|77
|157
|4
|India
|21
|32
|33
|86
|5
|Uzbekistan
|19
|16
|25
|60
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|15
|15
|23
|53
|7
|DPR Korea
|10
|16
|9
|35
|8
|Thailand
|10
|14
|27
|51
|9
|Bahrain
|10
|2
|5
|17
|10
|IR Iran
|8
|17
|17
|42
Table last updated at 06:45 AM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - India faces Bangladesh in cricket semifinal; India 4th with 86 medals, 21 gold
- India vs Nepal Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND women’s team faces Nepal in SF; When and where to watch?
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semifinal: India wins toss, to bowl first; Playing 11s out; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
- Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India to bowl first vs Bangladesh in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally with 21 gold
- Asian Games 2023 schedule today: Indians in action on October 6, LIVE streaming details of events, timings in IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE