Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - India faces Bangladesh in cricket semifinal; India 4th with 86 medals, 21 gold

India is closing in on the magical three figures on the medals tally.

On Thursday, India’s Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam got the count started, winning gold by beating Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the archery women’s team compound event.

The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu beat Malaysia in the mixed doubles event to win India’s 20th gold at Hangzhou.

Later, India’s men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar secured another archery gold medal after its 235-230 win against South Korea.

In the evening, Saurav Ghosal won silver in the men’s singles final in squash before Antim Panghal defeated Mongolia’s Bolortuya Bat-Ochir 3-1 to take the bronze.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 179 99 55 333 2 Japan 44 54 60 158 3 Republic of Korea 33 47 77 157 4 India 21 32 33 86 5 Uzbekistan 19 16 25 60 6 Chinese Taipei 15 15 23 53 7 DPR Korea 10 16 9 35 8 Thailand 10 14 27 51 9 Bahrain 10 2 5 17 10 IR Iran 8 17 17 42

Table last updated at 06:45 AM IST.