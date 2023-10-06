MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semi-final, BAN 1/0 (1): Match underway; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info

IND vs BAN: Get live score, updates and highlights of the Asia Cup cricket semifinal match between India and Bangladesh.

Updated : Oct 06, 2023 06:51 IST

Team Sportstar
File image of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
File image of Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

File image of Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asian Games cricket semifinal between India and Bangladesh.

  • October 06, 2023 06:47
    1st over

    Arshdeep Singh will open with the ball. Emon and Mahmudul are the openers for Bangladesh. Beautiful delivery to start, that skidded in quite a bit to leave Emon surprised. He follows it up with two dots. Another one comes into the batter, he tries to drive it on the on-side but it takes an inside edge, the ball was in the air for a bit but fell safe

  • October 06, 2023 06:46
    Head-to-head

    Matches: 11

    India: 10

    Bangladesh: 1

  • October 06, 2023 06:43
    Almost there

    The players have entered the field and it is time for national anthems. Bangladesh’s anthem plays first

  • October 06, 2023 06:31
    Playing 11s

    India: Shahbaz Ahmad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

    Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol

  • October 06, 2023 06:25
    TOSS

    India has won the toss and has asked Bangladesh to bat first. Match to start at 9:15 local time (6:45am IST)

  • October 06, 2023 06:13
    If you’re wondering why there’s a delay in toss

    The toss, scheduled to happen at 6am IST, has been delayed a bit due to slight drizzle at the Pingfeng Cricket Field. Our correspondent Aashin Prasad says the covers are coming off and we’ll see live action shortly

    WhatsApp Image 2023-10-06 at 06.10.58_169c3f73.jpg

    Credits: Aashin Prasad

  • October 06, 2023 05:58
    Almost there

    We are just under five minutes away from toss. India, although coming in as a relatively better side, would be cautious of Bangladesh and will look to banish the problems it faced in the match against Nepal.

    Going purely by the scoreboard, the 23-run win against Nepal might look like a comfortable one but the Indian bowlers were tested one too many times for India to come in as favourite in this tie.

    Meanwhile, Bangladesh too, is coming into the clash on the back of a 2-run win against Malaysia, which was too close to comfort

  • October 06, 2023 05:46
    Squads

    India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

    Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

  • October 06, 2023 05:39
    Indians in action today at the Asian Games

    Archery

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs Japan - Recurve women’s team quarterfinal – 06:35 IST

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 07:50 IST onwards

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 08:40 IST onwards

    Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 09:05 IST onwards

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs Mongolia - Recurve men’s team quarterfinal – 11:50 IST

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 12:40 IST

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 13:30 IST onwards

    Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 13:55 IST onwards

    Badminton

    HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men’s singles semifinal – 08:30 IST onwards

    Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men’s doubles semifinal – 16:30 IST onwards

    Bridge

    Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST

    Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST

    Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST

    Chess

    Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST

    Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – women’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST

    Cricket

    Men’s team vs Bangladesh – Men’s Cricket semifinal – 06:30 IST

    Equestrian

    Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST

    Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual final competition 2 ( pending qualification) – 12:30 IST

    Hockey

    Men’s team vs Japan – hockey - final – 16:00 IST

    Ju-Jitsu

    Anupama Swain vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Rohini Kalam vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Angitha Shyaju vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Nikita Chaudhary vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards

    Anupama Swain vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Rohini Kalam vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Angitha Shyaju vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Nikita Chaudhary vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards

    Kayaking and Canoeing

    Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semifinal – 06:30 IST

    Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST

    Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST

    Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final ( pending qualification) – 12:01 IST

    Kabaddi

    Women’s team vs Nepal - women’s semifinals - 07:00 IST

    Men’s team vs Pakistan – men’s semifinals – 12:30 IST

    Roller Skating

    Greeshma and Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST

    Sepaktakraw

    Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs Myanmar - Men’s Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST

    Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs TBD - Men’s Regu semifinal ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST onwards

    Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Semi Final ( pending qualification) – 13:00 IST onwards

    Soft Tennis

    Aadhya vs M Lee (KOR) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST

    Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST

    Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST

    Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST

    Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST

    Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST

    Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST

    Aniket vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST

    Sport Climbing

    Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST

    Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST

    Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder and Lead final ( pending qualification) – 16:05 IST onwards

    Volleyball

    India vs Mongolia – women’s volleyball 9 th to 12 th classification match – 08:00 IST

    Wrestling

    Aman vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

    Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

    Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

  • October 06, 2023 05:32
    Streaming/telecast information

    When is the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?

    Indian and Bangladesh men’s cricket teams will clash in the first semifinal match of Asian Games 2023 on Friday, October 6 at 6:30am IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 6am IST

    Where can I watch the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023?

    The match between India and Bangladesh can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website and will also be available across the Sony Sports Network.

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

