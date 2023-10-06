India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semi-final, BAN 1/0 (1): Match underway; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info

Almost there

We are just under five minutes away from toss. India, although coming in as a relatively better side, would be cautious of Bangladesh and will look to banish the problems it faced in the match against Nepal.

Going purely by the scoreboard, the 23-run win against Nepal might look like a comfortable one but the Indian bowlers were tested one too many times for India to come in as favourite in this tie.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh too, is coming into the clash on the back of a 2-run win against Malaysia, which was too close to comfort