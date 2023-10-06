India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semi-final, BAN 1/0 (1): Match underway; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info

Key Updates
- October 06, 2023 06:471st over
Arshdeep Singh will open with the ball. Emon and Mahmudul are the openers for Bangladesh. Beautiful delivery to start, that skidded in quite a bit to leave Emon surprised. He follows it up with two dots. Another one comes into the batter, he tries to drive it on the on-side but it takes an inside edge, the ball was in the air for a bit but fell safe
- October 06, 2023 06:46Head-to-head
Matches: 11
India: 10
Bangladesh: 1
- October 06, 2023 06:43Almost there
The players have entered the field and it is time for national anthems. Bangladesh’s anthem plays first
- October 06, 2023 06:31Playing 11s
India: Shahbaz Ahmad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol
- October 06, 2023 06:25TOSS
India has won the toss and has asked Bangladesh to bat first. Match to start at 9:15 local time (6:45am IST)
- October 06, 2023 06:13If you’re wondering why there’s a delay in toss
The toss, scheduled to happen at 6am IST, has been delayed a bit due to slight drizzle at the Pingfeng Cricket Field. Our correspondent Aashin Prasad says the covers are coming off and we’ll see live action shortly
Credits: Aashin Prasad
- October 06, 2023 05:58Almost there
We are just under five minutes away from toss. India, although coming in as a relatively better side, would be cautious of Bangladesh and will look to banish the problems it faced in the match against Nepal.
Going purely by the scoreboard, the 23-run win against Nepal might look like a comfortable one but the Indian bowlers were tested one too many times for India to come in as favourite in this tie.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh too, is coming into the clash on the back of a 2-run win against Malaysia, which was too close to comfort
- October 06, 2023 05:46Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
- October 06, 2023 05:39Indians in action today at the Asian Games
Archery
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs Japan - Recurve women’s team quarterfinal – 06:35 IST
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 07:50 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 08:40 IST onwards
Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet vs TBD - Recurve women’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 09:05 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs Mongolia - Recurve men’s team quarterfinal – 11:50 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team semifinal ( pending qualification) – 12:40 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team bronze medal ( pending qualification) – 13:30 IST onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar vs TBD - Recurve men’s team gold medal ( pending qualification) – 13:55 IST onwards
Badminton
HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men’s singles semifinal – 08:30 IST onwards
Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men’s doubles semifinal – 16:30 IST onwards
Bridge
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare vs Hong Kong- Men team final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – women’s team round 8 – 12:30 IST
Cricket
Men’s team vs Bangladesh – Men’s Cricket semifinal – 06:30 IST
Equestrian
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual final competition 2 ( pending qualification) – 12:30 IST
Hockey
Men’s team vs Japan – hockey - final – 16:00 IST
Ju-Jitsu
Anupama Swain vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST onwards
Anupama Swain vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Rohini Kalam vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Angitha Shyaju vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Nikita Chaudhary vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST onwards
Kayaking and Canoeing
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final ( pending qualification) – 12:01 IST
Kabaddi
Women’s team vs Nepal - women’s semifinals - 07:00 IST
Men’s team vs Pakistan – men’s semifinals – 12:30 IST
Roller Skating
Greeshma and Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST
Sepaktakraw
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs Myanmar - Men’s Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam vs TBD - Men’s Regu semifinal ( pending qualification) – 11:30 IST onwards
Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam vs Vietnam - Women’s Regu Semi Final ( pending qualification) – 13:00 IST onwards
Soft Tennis
Aadhya vs M Lee (KOR) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST
Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST
Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women’s Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST
Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST
Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST
Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST
Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST
Aniket vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men’s Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST
Sport Climbing
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath and Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder and Lead final ( pending qualification) – 16:05 IST onwards
Volleyball
India vs Mongolia – women’s volleyball 9 th to 12 th classification match – 08:00 IST
Wrestling
Aman vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final ( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
- October 06, 2023 05:32Streaming/telecast information
When is the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023?
Indian and Bangladesh men’s cricket teams will clash in the first semifinal match of Asian Games 2023 on Friday, October 6 at 6:30am IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 6am IST
Where can I watch the India vs Bangladesh cricket semifinal Asian Games 2023?
The match between India and Bangladesh can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website and will also be available across the Sony Sports Network.
