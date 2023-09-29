Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched gold in men’s rifle 3P team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.
En route to their gold medal, the Indian shooters also broke the World Record after achieving a cumulative 1769 points, eight more than the previous record set by the United States in 2022 at the CAT championships.
Swapnil and Aishwary amassed an identical 591 cumulative points to finish first and second respectively in the qualification event to advance into the final, which will happen later in the day. Despite ending up on same points, Swapnil(33) finished above compatriot Aishwary(27) in the rankings table due to superior inner 10s record.
Additionally, both the shooters set a new qualification Asian Games and Asian record.
Akhil, despite finishing fifth in individual rankings, had to unfortunately miss out on the qualification as only two shooters from a country can take part in the final.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - Indian shooters win GOLD in men’s 50m rifle 3P, silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event; India fourth with 27 medals
- India wins gold in men’s 50m rifle 3P team event with new WR at Asian Games 2023
- Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Saketh-Ramkumar pair wins SILVER; India wins gold in 50m Rifle 3P team, silver in women’s 10m air pistol team
- Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Women’s 10m air pistol at 9am IST; India wins GOLD in Men’s 50m rifle 3P team event
- Kane’s Bayern seeks swift revenge against title contender Leipzig
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE