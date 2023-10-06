Asian Games 2023: India beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets to qualify for final, assures medal

The Indian cricket team registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS

The men in blue restricted Bangladesh to just 96/9 in the first innings, thanks to Sai Kishore, who finished with three wickets for four runs in his quota of four overs.

Shortly after in the chase, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma, who scored a quickfire half-century teamed up to make short work of the target and helped India cross the line with more than 10 overs to spare.

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply as Ripon Mondol dismissed the batter for a duck in the very first over to create early pressure. However, Ruturaj and Tilak kept India’s momentum going and went on to register an unbeaten 97-run partnership in just 52 balls.

India, which has assured a maiden Asian Games medal in men’s cricket, will face the winner of the other semifinal clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which is scheduled to start at 11:30am IST on Friday.