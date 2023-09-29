India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 5-0 MAS at halftime; India dominates Malaysia with five different goalscorers

- September 29, 2023 16:4130’ Q2 ENDS
Lalremsiami wins another PC for India with a cheeky hit on the Malaysian defender’s legs. India fails to convert this one and we come to the end of the first half. India leads 5-0.
- September 29, 2023 16:3928’
CLOSE! Vaishnavi Vitthal injects another one, Deepika takes the drag flick but a brilliant save by keeper Mashtiah denies India its sixth goal.
- September 29, 2023 16:3727’
Mohammed Khairunnisa fouls Vandana Katariya from behind to push her down with her stick, and India wins another PC.
- September 29, 2023 16:3425’
India took the referral and managed to win it and the verdict changed to a free hit from a short corner.
- September 29, 2023 16:3324’
Neha tackles Norfaiezah from behind to concede a penalty corner. First PC for Malaysia in the match.
- September 29, 2023 16:3124’ IND 5-0 MAS
GOALLLLL! Number five for India, first in this quarter! Neha gets the ball into the D and passes it to Sangita, who finds the back of the net with another goal via reverse tomahawk! Fifth goalscorer for India!
- September 29, 2023 16:2922’
Udita manages to tackle and stop the Malaysian run and India gets back the possession once again. The girls are showing composure as the game has slowed down in the last couple of minutes.
- September 29, 2023 16:2620’
CLOSE! Salima finds a gap this time from the right channel, she drives in to take a shot, but Deep Grace fails to score on the rebound.
- September 29, 2023 16:2519’
A rare attacking run from Malaysia has been curtailed by the Indian defence. India is maintaining its possession.
- September 29, 2023 16:2317’
Salima Tete in full flow as he runs down the right flank to look for some space pockets but her run has been countered on time by Malaysian.
- September 29, 2023 16:2115’ End of Q1
What a dominating first quarter for the Indian team. Four different goalscorers have registered goals to put India in swift control.
- September 29, 2023 16:2014’ IND 4-0 MAS
GOALLLLL! Neha scores this one! India forces another PC. Vaishnavi Vitthal injects the ball and Neha registers her name in the scoresheet! What a quarter it is turning out to be for India. India extends its lead to 4-0.
- September 29, 2023 16:1912’
India looks certainly the better team as the Malaysian team looks to do the chasing work. The women in blue have been of no match for the women in yellow as far as their pace is concerned.
- September 29, 2023 16:1511’ IND 3-0 MAS
GOALLLLLL! Navneet Kaur with a brilliant stick work makes it 3-0 in the favour of India. She gets the ball inside the circle and converts after Deep fails to score with a reverse tomahawk.
- September 29, 2023 16:1410’
Lalremsiami attempts for a tomahawk after getting a loose ball from midfield. But he could not keep in on target.
- September 29, 2023 16:128’ IND 2-0 MAS
GOALLLLL! Deep Grace Ekka with a clean finish to give India its second goal with a drag flick.
- September 29, 2023 16:118’
Monika forced the Malaysian defender to make a mistake and win a PC for India in the 8th minute. Can India double its lead?
- September 29, 2023 16:097’ IND 1-0 MAS
GOALLLLL! Monika gets into the ball and finds the back of the net to give India its first goal of the match!
- September 29, 2023 16:085’
Sushita Chanu tries to make a run from the right flank after Vandana fails to convert penetrating circle entry.
- September 29, 2023 16:043’
India makes another circle entry with a drive-in from Udita. A push from Malaysian defence brushed aside danger.
- September 29, 2023 16:021’
We are underway and India into the attack straight away and wins a penalty corner.
Perfect injection from the Indian but Mashita pushed the shot from drag flicker.
- September 29, 2023 15:58National Anthem TIme!
Time for national anthems as players of both countries wait for the live action.
- September 29, 2023 15:51All set for the live action between IND and MAS
- September 29, 2023 15:48India squad
- September 29, 2023 15:37India women’s schedule
Today, India Vs Malaysia at 1600 hrs IST
On 1st October 2023, India Vs Korea at 1330 hrs IST
On 3rd October 2023, India Vs Hong Kong China at 0745 hrs IST
- September 29, 2023 15:24IND vs MAS: Preview
In a highly anticipated clash at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is set to take on Malaysia in their second Pool A match on Friday. With both teams coming off resounding victories in their opening fixtures, the stage is set for an intense battle on the field.
The Indian team kicked off their campaign in spectacular fashion, delivering a dominant 13-0 performance against Singapore. Their impressive win showcased their formidable skill and determination, leaving no doubt about their aspirations in this tournament. Malaysia, on the other hand, secured an 8-0 victory over Hong Kong China, underlining their own credentials as a competitive force in Asian field hockey.
When it comes to head-to-head encounters, India enjoys a commanding record against Malaysia. Out of the 17 matches played between the two sides, India emerged victorious in 16, while only one match ended in a draw. Malaysia, despite their best efforts, are yet to taste victory against the Indian Team.
The last time these two teams faced off was in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, where India registered an emphatic 9-0 win. This recent history will undoubtedly provide India with a boost in confidence as they step onto the field once again to face Malaysia.
With the team’s current form and their dominant track record against Malaysia, India enters this fixture as the clear favourite. However, the world of sports is known for its unpredictability, and Malaysia will be eager to reverse its fortunes against its Indian counterparts.
Speaking ahead of the encounter, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita said, “We’re thrilled with our opening performance against Singapore, and it’s a testament to the hard work and unity within our team. But every game is a new challenge, and Malaysia are a strong opponent. We’re focused, ready, and determined to maintain our winning momentum.”
Indian Women’s Hockey Team Vice Captain Deep Grace Ekka, who scored a goal against Singapore, added, “Our performance against Singapore was commendable, but we now need to move on and focus on the next game as, in a tournament like this, every match brings different challenges and we need to be prepared for them.
“Malaysia is a competitive team, and we can’t underestimate them. Records don’t guarantee the result, so we’ll give our best on the field. Our goal is to play our game, execute our strategies, and bring victory home for India,” she added.
-Team Sportstar
- September 29, 2023 15:22Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Score and Updates of the Asian Games men’s hockey match between India and Malaysia at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates.
