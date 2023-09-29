India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND 5-0 MAS at halftime; India dominates Malaysia with five different goalscorers

September 29, 2023 15:24

IND vs MAS: Preview

In a highly anticipated clash at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is set to take on Malaysia in their second Pool A match on Friday. With both teams coming off resounding victories in their opening fixtures, the stage is set for an intense battle on the field.

The Indian team kicked off their campaign in spectacular fashion, delivering a dominant 13-0 performance against Singapore. Their impressive win showcased their formidable skill and determination, leaving no doubt about their aspirations in this tournament. Malaysia, on the other hand, secured an 8-0 victory over Hong Kong China, underlining their own credentials as a competitive force in Asian field hockey.

When it comes to head-to-head encounters, India enjoys a commanding record against Malaysia. Out of the 17 matches played between the two sides, India emerged victorious in 16, while only one match ended in a draw. Malaysia, despite their best efforts, are yet to taste victory against the Indian Team.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, where India registered an emphatic 9-0 win. This recent history will undoubtedly provide India with a boost in confidence as they step onto the field once again to face Malaysia.

With the team’s current form and their dominant track record against Malaysia, India enters this fixture as the clear favourite. However, the world of sports is known for its unpredictability, and Malaysia will be eager to reverse its fortunes against its Indian counterparts.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita said, “We’re thrilled with our opening performance against Singapore, and it’s a testament to the hard work and unity within our team. But every game is a new challenge, and Malaysia are a strong opponent. We’re focused, ready, and determined to maintain our winning momentum.”

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Vice Captain Deep Grace Ekka, who scored a goal against Singapore, added, “Our performance against Singapore was commendable, but we now need to move on and focus on the next game as, in a tournament like this, every match brings different challenges and we need to be prepared for them.

“Malaysia is a competitive team, and we can’t underestimate them. Records don’t guarantee the result, so we’ll give our best on the field. Our goal is to play our game, execute our strategies, and bring victory home for India,” she added.

