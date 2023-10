Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 3, all winners list

India’s medals tally at the Asian Games went up to 69 medals on Tuesday after six came from the track and field events.

Parul Chaudhary and Annu Rani won gold in the women’s 5000m and javelin throw events as India’s gold medal count increased to 15.

India occupies fourth spot in medal standings with 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.

In men’s canoe double 1000m, India’s Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam have picked up a bronze medal with a finish time of 3:53.329.

Shortly after, Preeti clinched bronze in boxing after suffering a defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the women’s 54kg semifinal.

