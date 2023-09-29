Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event

Indian trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

India team scored a total of 1731 points, five behind China which won gold with a new Games Record. Chinese Taipei clinched bronze with 1723.

Esha (579) and Palak (577) finished fifth and seventh, respectively in the qualification round and progressed to the individual final.

Divya (575) finished 10th.

India has won 26 medals at the ongoing edition - six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.