MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event

India team scored a total of 1731 points, five behind China which won gold with a new Games Record. Chinese Taipei clinched bronze with 1723.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 07:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Esha Singh (in pic), Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Games on Friday.
Esha Singh (in pic), Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Games on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Esha Singh (in pic), Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Games on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

India team scored a total of 1731 points, five behind China which won gold with a new Games Record. Chinese Taipei clinched bronze with 1723.

ASIAN GAMES SEPTEMBER 29 LIVE UPDATES

Esha (579) and Palak (577) finished fifth and seventh, respectively in the qualification round and progressed to the individual final.

Divya (575) finished 10th.

India has won 26 medals at the ongoing edition - six gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games /

Esha Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - India wins silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event; stays fifth with 26 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 50m rifle 3P, India wins SILVER women’s 10m air pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Saketh- Ramkumar in men’s doubles final in tennis; Sindhu loses, India 0-1 Thailand in quarterfinals; shooting results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli says it never intended to offend Osimhen amid row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - India wins silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event; stays fifth with 26 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  3. In which athletics events is National Record of India better than Asian Games Record?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 50m rifle 3P, India wins SILVER women’s 10m air pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Saketh- Ramkumar in men’s doubles final in tennis; Sindhu loses, India 0-1 Thailand in quarterfinals; shooting results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - India wins silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event; stays fifth with 26 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 50m rifle 3P, India wins SILVER women’s 10m air pistol team event
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Saketh- Ramkumar in men’s doubles final in tennis; Sindhu loses, India 0-1 Thailand in quarterfinals; shooting results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli says it never intended to offend Osimhen amid row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment