Who wins Gold if the Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final between India and Afghanistan is called off?

The men’s cricket gold medal match between India and Afghanistan at the 2023 Asian games has been interrupted by rain.
Afghanistan managed to put up a score of 112/5 in 18.2 overs with Shahidullah Kamal batting on 49 of 43 balls and Gulbadin Naib currently on 27 off 24 balls.
The cut-off time for a 5-over match to start is 5:18 PM local time (2:48 PM IST).
In case the rain doesn’t relent, India will win the gold medal by virtue of being the higher-ranked team in the competition.
- More to follow
