Who wins Gold if the Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final between India and Afghanistan is called off?

The India vs Afghanistan men’s cricket gold medal match at the 2023 Asian Games was interrupted by rain during the 19th over of the Afghanistan batting innings.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 14:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rain stops play during the Men’s Gold Medal cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
Rain stops play during the Men’s Gold Medal cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rain stops play during the Men's Gold Medal cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.

The men’s cricket gold medal match between India and Afghanistan at the 2023 Asian games has been interrupted by rain.

Afghanistan managed to put up a score of 112/5 in 18.2 overs with Shahidullah Kamal batting on 49 of 43 balls and Gulbadin Naib currently on 27 off 24 balls.

The cut-off time for a 5-over match to start is 5:18 PM local time (2:48 PM IST).

In case the rain doesn’t relent, India will win the gold medal by virtue of being the higher-ranked team in the competition.

- More to follow

