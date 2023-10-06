MagazineBuy Print

India vs Nepal Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND women’s team faces Nepal in SF; When and where to watch?

IND vs NEP, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Women’s semifinal match between India and Nepal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 06, 2023 06:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian women's kabaddi team faces Nepal in the semifinal.
Indian women's kabaddi team faces Nepal in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Indian women's kabaddi team faces Nepal in the semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s Kabaddi semifinal encounter between India and Nepal.

  • October 06, 2023 06:38
    Women’s Result Summary

    Screenshot 2023-10-06 063745.png

  • October 06, 2023 06:32
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Kabaddi semifinal encounter between India and Nepal. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou, China.

