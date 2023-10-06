- October 06, 2023 06:38Women’s Result Summary
- October 06, 2023 06:32Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Kabaddi semifinal encounter between India and Nepal. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou, China.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE score, Asian Games cricket semi-final: Match underway; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
- India vs Nepal Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND women’s team faces Nepal in SF; When and where to watch?
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - India faces Bangladesh in cricket semifinal; India 4th with 86 medals, 21 gold
- Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India to bowl first vs Bangladesh in cricket semifinal, India 4th in medals tally with 21 gold
- Asian Games 2023 schedule today: Indians in action on October 6, LIVE streaming details of events, timings in IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE