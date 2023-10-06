MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

India vs Pakistan Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: Naveen, Pawan lead IND comeback vs PAK; India leads 21-5 in first half

IND vs PAK, Kabaddi LIVE: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Men’s semifinal match between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 06, 2023 12:57 IST

Team Sportstar
India led by Pawan Sehrawat faces Pakistan in the men’s kabaddi semifinal.
India led by Pawan Sehrawat faces Pakistan in the men’s kabaddi semifinal. | Photo Credit: Olympics
lightbox-info

India led by Pawan Sehrawat faces Pakistan in the men’s kabaddi semifinal. | Photo Credit: Olympics

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi semifinal encounter between India and Pakistan.

  • October 06, 2023 12:56
    IND 21-5 PAK

    Vishal Bhardwaj gets an anklehold of Iqbal Mazhar to get a point in defence.

  • October 06, 2023 12:56
    IND 20-5 PAK; India inflicts second all-out

    Aslam goes in the raid. Muhammad Imran surrenders to Aslam as India INFLICTS SECOND ALL-OUT on Pakistan!

  • October 06, 2023 12:53
    IND 17-5 PAK

    Mudassar Ali loses his balance while raiding and Naveen is quick to react by touching him in pursuit. Great presence of mind from Naveen to get a point and Pakistan is just one man standing on the mat right now.

  • October 06, 2023 12:52
    IND 16-5 PAK

    Iqbal Mazhar makes a mistake to give his tag to Pawan, who was in the raid.

  • October 06, 2023 12:51
    IND 15-5 PAK

    Pawan Sehrawat is back in action! He delivers a SUPER RAID to take three points in the raid! India extends its lead by 10 points.

  • October 06, 2023 12:50
    IND 12-5 PAK

    First point for the Indian captain in the raid. Pawan gets a touchpoint.

  • October 06, 2023 12:50
    IND 10-5 PAK

    Mudassari Ali touches Surjeet in the raid. Fifth point for Pakistan.

  • October 06, 2023 12:49
    IND 10-4 PAK; India inflicts first all-out

    Naveen comes back after wiping out Pakistan’s two-man defence of captain Muhammad Imran and Waqar Ali to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT on Pakistan single-handedly!

    Naveen gets all 8 points in the raid and India takes two extra points for the all-out.

  • October 06, 2023 12:45
    IND 6-4 PAK

    Naveen goes in the raid. He shrugs off a tackle attempt on him and crosses the midline. But the question is, how many points does he get in this raid? Iqbal Mazhar and Akhlaq Ahmed have been sent away by the referee as Naveen gets two points in the raid. He has taken all six points for India in this match!

  • October 06, 2023 12:44
    IND 4-4 PAK

    A poor raid from Mudassar Ali who went to the lobby to give India a freebie point in defence. Parity restored!

  • October 06, 2023 12:44
    IND 3-4 PAK

    Naveen gets the third point in the raid as he touches Adil Hussain.

  • October 06, 2023 12:43
    IND 2-4 PAK

    A bonus and then a touchpoint in the next two raids for Naveen to cut Pakistan’s lead and give India the first points in the match.

  • October 06, 2023 12:41
    IND 0-4 PAK

    Nitesh and Vishal Bhardwaj have to go out as Mazhar Iqbal escapes to go back with two raid points. Pakistan with a 4-point lead!

  • October 06, 2023 12:40
    IND 0-2 PAK

    Aslam Inamdar has been tackled as well! Pakistan gets the second point in defence.

  • October 06, 2023 12:40
    IND 0-1 PAK

    Pakistan thumps down Indian captain PAWAN SEHRAWAT! Akhlaq Ahmed with a hefty dash throws Sehrawat out. On court, umpires give a point each to both teams as one of Pakistan’s defenders seemed to have gone out of bounds too but after careful consideration in video referral, the verdict goes in the favour of Pakistan. A point to them as they are in the lead!

  • October 06, 2023 12:37
    IND 0-0 PAK

    Pakistan No. 10 Mudassar Ali comes into the raid to start things off for Pakistan. He goes back to start with an empty raid.

  • October 06, 2023 12:36
    TOSS

    Pakistan will raid first.

  • October 06, 2023 12:34
    H2H

    Last head-to-head - India beat Pakistan 23-11 at the 2014 Asian Games.

  • October 06, 2023 12:28
    INDIA vs CHINESE TAIPEI IN WOMEN’S FINAL!

    The big news coming in from women’s kabaddi is that the Chinese Taipei has continued its giant-slaying run and went on to hand the Iran women’s team a loss in the semifinal to make its way for the finals.

    India, which already beat Nepal in the semifinal will have to face Chinese Taipei in the final.

    Iran and Taipei played out a 34-34 tie in the opening game.

  • October 06, 2023 12:18
    LINEUPS OUT!

    INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

    PAKISTAN: Mudassar Ali, Adil Hussain, Akhlaq Ahmed, Muzammil Zafar, Umair Khan, Waqar Ali, Iqbal Mazhar, Muhammad Imran (c)

    Screenshot 2023-10-06 121816.png

  • October 06, 2023 12:10
    Indian Men’s Kabaddi Team Road To Final

    October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh

    October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand

    October 5, Thursday - India 50-27 Chinese Taipei

    October 5, Thursday - India 56-28 Japan

  • October 06, 2023 12:06
    SQUAD - IND v PAK

    INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Nitin Rawal

    PAKISTAN: Mudassar Ali (c), Adil Hussain, Akhlaq Ahmed, Muzammil Zafar, Umair Khan, Waqar Ali, Iqbal Mazhar, Tahseen Ullah, Sajjad Shaukat, Usman Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian

  • October 06, 2023 12:02
    KNOCKOUTS BRACKET & SCHEDULE

    Screenshot 2023-10-06 120215.png

  • October 06, 2023 12:01
    MEN’S GROUP RESULT SUMMARY

    Screenshot 2023-10-06 120109.png

  • October 06, 2023 11:58
    LIVE STREAMING

    When will the IND vs PAK Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match be played?

    The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal between India and Pakistan will be played on Friday, October 6 at 12:30 PM IST

    Where can we watch the Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match at the Asian Games?

    The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on SonyLiv.

  • October 06, 2023 11:54
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi semifinal encounter between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfurls in Hangzhou, China.

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

2022 Asian Games

