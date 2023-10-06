India vs Pakistan Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: Naveen, Pawan lead IND comeback vs PAK; India leads 21-5 in first half

- October 06, 2023 12:56IND 21-5 PAK
Vishal Bhardwaj gets an anklehold of Iqbal Mazhar to get a point in defence.
- October 06, 2023 12:56IND 20-5 PAK; India inflicts second all-out
Aslam goes in the raid. Muhammad Imran surrenders to Aslam as India INFLICTS SECOND ALL-OUT on Pakistan!
- October 06, 2023 12:53IND 17-5 PAK
Mudassar Ali loses his balance while raiding and Naveen is quick to react by touching him in pursuit. Great presence of mind from Naveen to get a point and Pakistan is just one man standing on the mat right now.
- October 06, 2023 12:52IND 16-5 PAK
Iqbal Mazhar makes a mistake to give his tag to Pawan, who was in the raid.
- October 06, 2023 12:51IND 15-5 PAK
Pawan Sehrawat is back in action! He delivers a SUPER RAID to take three points in the raid! India extends its lead by 10 points.
- October 06, 2023 12:50IND 12-5 PAK
First point for the Indian captain in the raid. Pawan gets a touchpoint.
- October 06, 2023 12:50IND 10-5 PAK
Mudassari Ali touches Surjeet in the raid. Fifth point for Pakistan.
- October 06, 2023 12:49IND 10-4 PAK; India inflicts first all-out
Naveen comes back after wiping out Pakistan’s two-man defence of captain Muhammad Imran and Waqar Ali to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT on Pakistan single-handedly!
Naveen gets all 8 points in the raid and India takes two extra points for the all-out.
- October 06, 2023 12:45IND 6-4 PAK
Naveen goes in the raid. He shrugs off a tackle attempt on him and crosses the midline. But the question is, how many points does he get in this raid? Iqbal Mazhar and Akhlaq Ahmed have been sent away by the referee as Naveen gets two points in the raid. He has taken all six points for India in this match!
- October 06, 2023 12:44IND 4-4 PAK
A poor raid from Mudassar Ali who went to the lobby to give India a freebie point in defence. Parity restored!
- October 06, 2023 12:44IND 3-4 PAK
Naveen gets the third point in the raid as he touches Adil Hussain.
- October 06, 2023 12:43IND 2-4 PAK
A bonus and then a touchpoint in the next two raids for Naveen to cut Pakistan’s lead and give India the first points in the match.
- October 06, 2023 12:41IND 0-4 PAK
Nitesh and Vishal Bhardwaj have to go out as Mazhar Iqbal escapes to go back with two raid points. Pakistan with a 4-point lead!
- October 06, 2023 12:40IND 0-2 PAK
Aslam Inamdar has been tackled as well! Pakistan gets the second point in defence.
- October 06, 2023 12:40IND 0-1 PAK
Pakistan thumps down Indian captain PAWAN SEHRAWAT! Akhlaq Ahmed with a hefty dash throws Sehrawat out. On court, umpires give a point each to both teams as one of Pakistan’s defenders seemed to have gone out of bounds too but after careful consideration in video referral, the verdict goes in the favour of Pakistan. A point to them as they are in the lead!
- October 06, 2023 12:37IND 0-0 PAK
Pakistan No. 10 Mudassar Ali comes into the raid to start things off for Pakistan. He goes back to start with an empty raid.
- October 06, 2023 12:36TOSS
Pakistan will raid first.
- October 06, 2023 12:34H2H
Last head-to-head - India beat Pakistan 23-11 at the 2014 Asian Games.
- October 06, 2023 12:28INDIA vs CHINESE TAIPEI IN WOMEN’S FINAL!
The big news coming in from women’s kabaddi is that the Chinese Taipei has continued its giant-slaying run and went on to hand the Iran women’s team a loss in the semifinal to make its way for the finals.
India, which already beat Nepal in the semifinal will have to face Chinese Taipei in the final.
Iran and Taipei played out a 34-34 tie in the opening game.
- October 06, 2023 12:18LINEUPS OUT!
INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
PAKISTAN: Mudassar Ali, Adil Hussain, Akhlaq Ahmed, Muzammil Zafar, Umair Khan, Waqar Ali, Iqbal Mazhar, Muhammad Imran (c)
- October 06, 2023 12:10Indian Men’s Kabaddi Team Road To Final
October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh
October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand
October 5, Thursday - India 50-27 Chinese Taipei
October 5, Thursday - India 56-28 Japan
- October 06, 2023 12:06SQUAD - IND v PAK
INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Nitin Rawal
PAKISTAN: Mudassar Ali (c), Adil Hussain, Akhlaq Ahmed, Muzammil Zafar, Umair Khan, Waqar Ali, Iqbal Mazhar, Tahseen Ullah, Sajjad Shaukat, Usman Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Safian
- October 06, 2023 12:02KNOCKOUTS BRACKET & SCHEDULE
- October 06, 2023 12:01MEN’S GROUP RESULT SUMMARY
- October 06, 2023 11:58LIVE STREAMING
When will the IND vs PAK Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match be played?
The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal between India and Pakistan will be played on Friday, October 6 at 12:30 PM IST
Where can we watch the Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match at the Asian Games?
The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on SonyLiv.
- October 06, 2023 11:54Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi semifinal encounter between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfurls in Hangzhou, China.
