India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch the Kabaddi semifinal at Hangzhou 2022

The Indian Men’s Kabaddi team will face Pakistan in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi competition on Friday October 6 in Hangzhou.

The Men’s team will be looking to reclaim the gold medal it lost to Iran during the previous edition in Jakarta in 2018.

India vs Japan Men’s Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023

India beat Japan 56-28 in the final Group A game to secure top spot in the group.

The Indian’s Women’s team will also play its semifinal match tomorrow, against Nepal.

When will IND vs PAK Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match be played?

The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal between India and Pakistan will be played on Friday, October 6 at 12:30 PM IST

When will IND vs NEP Women’s Kabaddi semifinal match be played?

The Asian Games Women’s Kabaddi semifinal between India and Nepal will be played on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 AM IST

Where can we watch the Men’s and Women’s Kabaddi semifinal match at the Asian Games?

The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Sony Liv.