India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch the Kabaddi semifinal at Hangzhou 2022

IND vs PAK, Kabaddi Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch India face Pakistan in the semifinal of the Asian Games at Hangzhou.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 17:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian Men’s Kabaddi team faces Pakistan in the Asian Games 2023 Semifinal.
The Indian Men's Kabaddi team faces Pakistan in the Asian Games 2023 Semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The Indian Men’s Kabaddi team faces Pakistan in the Asian Games 2023 Semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Men’s Kabaddi team will face Pakistan in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi competition on Friday October 6 in Hangzhou.

The Men’s team will be looking to reclaim the gold medal it lost to Iran during the previous edition in Jakarta in 2018.

India vs Japan Men’s Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023

India beat Japan 56-28 in the final Group A game to secure top spot in the group.

The Indian’s Women’s team will also play its semifinal match tomorrow, against Nepal.

When will IND vs PAK Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match be played?

The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal between India and Pakistan will be played on Friday, October 6 at 12:30 PM IST

When will IND vs NEP Women’s Kabaddi semifinal match be played?

The Asian Games Women’s Kabaddi semifinal between India and Nepal will be played on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 AM IST

Where can we watch the Men’s and Women’s Kabaddi semifinal match at the Asian Games?

The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Sony Liv.

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi Squad
Men’s Squad: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Surjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Sunil Kumar, Sachin, Nitin Rawal
Women’s Squad: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

