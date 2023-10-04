India vs Thailand Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND continues winning run, beats THA 63-26 in Group A clash

- October 04, 2023 07:02Follow Asian Games OCT 4 Overall Live Action
- October 04, 2023 06:58IND vs THA - Points Breakdown
- October 04, 2023 06:55FULLTIME - IND 63-26 THA
Nothing has changed with the way India has performed in the last few matches. Another match where the opposition could not compete with the might of the Indian players. India registers a fairly easy win by a margin of 37 points and is primed to top group A.
- October 04, 2023 06:53IND 63-26 THA
With just seven seconds on the clock, Sunil Kumar comes into the last raid of the match. And he comes back after taking a stroll at the opposition half to secure an easy 63-26 win over Thailand.
- October 04, 2023 06:52IND 63-26 THA
Sachin gets a hand touch. A point for India in the offence.
- October 04, 2023 06:51IND 62-26 THA
SUPER TACKLE! The duo of Nitesh and Parvesh tackled Chayapho Kamunee to save India from getting all-out and also got two points in defence. Sachin gets a revival.
- October 04, 2023 06:50IND 60-26 THA
Nitesh subs out Aslam who gets a bonus in this raid. Can Parvesh and Nitesh avoid India getting all-out?
- October 04, 2023 06:49IND 59-26 THA
A point in raid for Thailand as India is only left with Aslam and Parvesh on the mat.
- October 04, 2023 06:49IND 59-25 THA
Akash Shinde has been tackled down before Thailand gets a point in the raid. India reduced to only three men.
- October 04, 2023 06:47IND 59-23 THA
A touchpoint for Thailand in the raid.
- October 04, 2023 06:47IND 59-22 THA
Chayaphon has been thrashed out by Parvesh-Sunil. A point in defence for India.
- October 04, 2023 06:46IND 58-22 THA
A bonus for Akash.
- October 04, 2023 06:46IND 57-22 THA
A point in defence this time for Thailand after Sachin has been tackled.
- October 04, 2023 06:45IND 57-21 THA
Pawan tried a solo tackle on Chayaphon but could not complete it as Thailand took one more point.
- October 04, 2023 06:45IND 57-20 THA
A touchpoint for Thailand but Akash Shinde traded it back in the following raid with a touchpoint of Chakkaphod.
- October 04, 2023 06:43IND 56-19 THA
Aslam Inamdar with a raid point.
- October 04, 2023 06:43IND 55-18 THA
Sachin escapes from an anklehold of Chayaphon.
- October 04, 2023 06:42IND 54-18 THA
A bonus for Pawan before he was sent out with a quick running hand touch from Chayaphon in the raid.
- October 04, 2023 06:41IND 53-17 THA
Two raid points before a failed raid from Chakkaphod as India FORCES FOURTH ALL-OUT on Thailand.
- October 04, 2023 06:39IND 48-17 THA
Peeradach and Thanongsak SUPER TACKLED Aslam who tried a failed frog jump over the defenders.
- October 04, 2023 06:38IND 48-15 THA
Chayaphon has been thrashed out by Sunil. The duo of Parvesh and Sunil were too aggressive in the defence.
- October 04, 2023 06:37IND 47-15 THA
Another point for India in the raid before Nitesh got out by a hand touch in defence.
- October 04, 2023 06:36IND 46-14 THA
Nihit Rawal gets a point in defence with a timely dash by sending Theeradet Chaisit out.
- October 04, 2023 06:35IND 45-14 THA
Akash Shinde gets the better off Hasun to come back with a touchpoint.
- October 04, 2023 06:35IND 44-14 THA
A couple of bonuses for Akash Shinde. Thailand gets two touchpoints in the last few raids as well.
- October 04, 2023 06:34IND 41-10 THA
India gets a point in defence after tackling Pramot but Aslam has been tamed in the raid too. He gets a bonus but went way too deep and has been thrashed out.
- October 04, 2023 06:32IND 39-9 THA
Akash Shinde took a touchpoint while the right corner attempted an anklehold.
- October 04, 2023 06:31IND 37-9 THA
Chayaphon with an empty raid too.
- October 04, 2023 06:31IND 37-9 THA
Aslam Inamdar starts the second half with an empty raid.
- October 04, 2023 06:29HALFTIME; IND 37-9 THA
India continued to assert its domination in the continental event. The men-in-blue forced three all-outs in the first half to lead by a hefty 28 points against Thailand at halftime.
- October 04, 2023 06:25IND 37-9 THA
Pramot Saising, the last man in for Thailand, goes in the raid but he has been thumped down as India INFLICTS THIRD ALL-OUT at the stroke of halftime.
- October 04, 2023 06:24IND 34-9 THA
Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and goes way too deep. He is surrounded by three Thai defenders but finds his way out with two touchpoints of Thanogsak and Hasun Thongkruea to leave Thailand at the brink of a third all-out.
- October 04, 2023 06:23IND 32-9 THA
Vishal gets the anklehold of Theeradet to get a second point for India in defence in succession.
- October 04, 2023 06:22IND 31-9 THA
Parvesh and Sunil combined to dash Chanwit Wichian out to get a point in defence.
- October 04, 2023 06:20IND 30-9 THA
A bonus and two touchpoints for Indian raiders in the next couple of raids to extend the lead.
- October 04, 2023 06:19IND 27-9 THA
India gets a point in the raid before tackling the last man in from Thailand to FORCE A SECOND ALL-OUT!
- October 04, 2023 06:18IND 23-8 THA
Pawan goes in the raid, looking for the clean-up act. He gets the point of Rattanakon with a kick on his face. The Indian captain apologises quickly but a point nonetheless for India.
- October 04, 2023 06:17IND 22-7 THA
A standing tall block by the Indian defence sent the Thai defender which left them with just two men on the court.
- October 04, 2023 06:16IND 21-7 THA
Arjun Deshwal was quick in his act to get a touchpoint before Naveen got a point in the raid as well.
- October 04, 2023 06:14IND 19-7 THA
Captain Pawan Sehrawat in the defensive act, and gets the hold of Chayaphon Kamunee and thumps him down with a solo tackle.
- October 04, 2023 06:13IND 18-7 THA
A point each for India and Thailand after Nattapong went in the lobby but one of the Indian defender goes with him too!
- October 04, 2023 06:12IND 17-6 THA
Rattanakon tackles Naveen with a brilliant ankle hold.
- October 04, 2023 06:10IND 17-5 THA
Pawan touches Hasun with a sudden burst of acceleration.
- October 04, 2023 06:10IND 16-5 THA
A bonus for India.
- October 04, 2023 06:10IND 15-5 THA
Naveen, Sunil and Parvesh have been sent out by the Thailand raider in what was a SUPER RAID!
- October 04, 2023 06:08IND 13-2 THA
Arjun Deshwal is in the raid now, he gets a touch on Jantajam within a flash to make it a 13-2 scoreline in favour of India.
- October 04, 2023 06:07IND 12-2 THA
India did not take much time to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT on Thailand within the first few minutes.
- October 04, 2023 06:06IND 8-1 THA
This is turning out pale for Thailand as they lose two more players on the following raid. one in the raid and the other in defence.
- October 04, 2023 06:06IND 6-1 THA
Pawan goes in the raid and comes back with a bonus and a touchpoint of Hasun Thongkruea.
- October 04, 2023 06:05IND 4-1 THA
Winchian has been thumped down by the Indian defence and Pawan followed it with a bonus to extend India’s lead.
- October 04, 2023 06:04IND 2-1 THA
A bonus for Naveen.
- October 04, 2023 06:04IND 1-1 THA
Wichian Chanwit gets a running hand touch on Sunil Kumar.
- October 04, 2023 06:03IND 1-0 THA
Pawan goes back with a touchpoint of Peeradach Jantajam to get first points for India.
- October 04, 2023 06:02IND 0-0 THA
Saising Pramot comes into the attack to start things off in the game, he tries for a bonus but goes back empty-handed.
- October 04, 2023 05:50IND vs THA - Lineups Out!
INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Vishal Bhardwaj Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c)
THAILAND: Thanongsak Srihera (c), Rattanakon Yotsungnoen, Chanwit Wichian, Pramot Saising, Chayaphon Kamunee, Hasun Thongkruea, Peeradach Jantajam
- October 04, 2023 05:44Thailand Squad
Thanongsak Srihera, Peeradach Jantajam, Chanwit Whichian, Chakaphod kaichak Chong, Chakrit Nuchaikaew, Chayaphon Kamunee, Pramot Saising, Nopphdon Pontaisong, Hasun Thongkruea, Rattankon Yotsun Gnoen,Theeradet Chaisit, Nattapong Jantajam
- October 04, 2023 05:43Indian squad
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat.
- October 04, 2023 05:41Indian Men’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result
October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh
October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 6:00 AM - Group A
October 5, Thursday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 8:00 AM - Group A
- October 04, 2023 05:38Knockout bracket & schedule
- October 04, 2023 05:34Result Summary
- October 04, 2023 05:32LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Thailand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV.
The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
- October 04, 2023 05:29Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Thailand. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.
