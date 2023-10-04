MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Thailand Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND continues winning run, beats THA 63-26 in Group A clash

IND vs THA, Kabaddi Highlights: Sportstar’s scores and updates from the Men’s Group A match between India and Thailand at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 04, 2023 07:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Asian Games 2023: India faces Thailand in men’s group A Kabaddi match.
Asian Games 2023: India faces Thailand in men’s group A Kabaddi match. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Asian Games 2023: India faces Thailand in men’s group A Kabaddi match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Thailand.

  • October 04, 2023 07:02
    Follow Asian Games OCT 4 Overall Live Action

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE action, medals tally: Catch the live scores, updates, commentary, and highlights in this blog from Hangzhou 2022.

  • October 04, 2023 06:58
    IND vs THA - Points Breakdown

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 065834.png

  • October 04, 2023 06:55
    FULLTIME - IND 63-26 THA

    Nothing has changed with the way India has performed in the last few matches. Another match where the opposition could not compete with the might of the Indian players. India registers a fairly easy win by a margin of 37 points and is primed to top group A.

  • October 04, 2023 06:53
    IND 63-26 THA

    With just seven seconds on the clock, Sunil Kumar comes into the last raid of the match. And he comes back after taking a stroll at the opposition half to secure an easy 63-26 win over Thailand.

  • October 04, 2023 06:52
    IND 63-26 THA

    Sachin gets a hand touch. A point for India in the offence.

  • October 04, 2023 06:51
    IND 62-26 THA

    SUPER TACKLE! The duo of Nitesh and Parvesh tackled Chayapho Kamunee to save India from getting all-out and also got two points in defence. Sachin gets a revival.

  • October 04, 2023 06:50
    IND 60-26 THA

    Nitesh subs out Aslam who gets a bonus in this raid. Can Parvesh and Nitesh avoid India getting all-out?

  • October 04, 2023 06:49
    IND 59-26 THA

    A point in raid for Thailand as India is only left with Aslam and Parvesh on the mat.

  • October 04, 2023 06:49
    IND 59-25 THA

    Akash Shinde has been tackled down before Thailand gets a point in the raid. India reduced to only three men.

  • October 04, 2023 06:47
    IND 59-23 THA

    A touchpoint for Thailand in the raid.

  • October 04, 2023 06:47
    IND 59-22 THA

    Chayaphon has been thrashed out by Parvesh-Sunil. A point in defence for India.

  • October 04, 2023 06:46
    IND 58-22 THA

    A bonus for Akash.

  • October 04, 2023 06:46
    IND 57-22 THA

    A point in defence this time for Thailand after Sachin has been tackled.

  • October 04, 2023 06:45
    IND 57-21 THA

    Pawan tried a solo tackle on Chayaphon but could not complete it as Thailand took one more point.

  • October 04, 2023 06:45
    IND 57-20 THA

    A touchpoint for Thailand but Akash Shinde traded it back in the following raid with a touchpoint of Chakkaphod.

  • October 04, 2023 06:43
    IND 56-19 THA

    Aslam Inamdar with a raid point.

  • October 04, 2023 06:43
    IND 55-18 THA

    Sachin escapes from an anklehold of Chayaphon.

  • October 04, 2023 06:42
    IND 54-18 THA

    A bonus for Pawan before he was sent out with a quick running hand touch from Chayaphon in the raid.

  • October 04, 2023 06:41
    IND 53-17 THA

    Two raid points before a failed raid from Chakkaphod as India FORCES FOURTH ALL-OUT on Thailand.

  • October 04, 2023 06:39
    IND 48-17 THA

    Peeradach and Thanongsak SUPER TACKLED Aslam who tried a failed frog jump over the defenders.

  • October 04, 2023 06:38
    IND 48-15 THA

    Chayaphon has been thrashed out by Sunil. The duo of Parvesh and Sunil were too aggressive in the defence.

  • October 04, 2023 06:37
    IND 47-15 THA

    Another point for India in the raid before Nitesh got out by a hand touch in defence.

  • October 04, 2023 06:36
    IND 46-14 THA

    Nihit Rawal gets a point in defence with a timely dash by sending Theeradet Chaisit out.

  • October 04, 2023 06:35
    IND 45-14 THA

    Akash Shinde gets the better off Hasun to come back with a touchpoint.

  • October 04, 2023 06:35
    IND 44-14 THA

    A couple of bonuses for Akash Shinde. Thailand gets two touchpoints in the last few raids as well.

  • October 04, 2023 06:34
    IND 41-10 THA

    India gets a point in defence after tackling Pramot but Aslam has been tamed in the raid too. He gets a bonus but went way too deep and has been thrashed out.

  • October 04, 2023 06:32
    IND 39-9 THA

    Akash Shinde took a touchpoint while the right corner attempted an anklehold.

  • October 04, 2023 06:31
    IND 37-9 THA

    Chayaphon with an empty raid too.

  • October 04, 2023 06:31
    IND 37-9 THA

    Aslam Inamdar starts the second half with an empty raid.

  • October 04, 2023 06:29
    HALFTIME; IND 37-9 THA

    India continued to assert its domination in the continental event. The men-in-blue forced three all-outs in the first half to lead by a hefty 28 points against Thailand at halftime.

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 062810.png

  • October 04, 2023 06:25
    IND 37-9 THA

    Pramot Saising, the last man in for Thailand, goes in the raid but he has been thumped down as India INFLICTS THIRD ALL-OUT at the stroke of halftime.

  • October 04, 2023 06:24
    IND 34-9 THA

    Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and goes way too deep. He is surrounded by three Thai defenders but finds his way out with two touchpoints of Thanogsak and Hasun Thongkruea to leave Thailand at the brink of a third all-out.

  • October 04, 2023 06:23
    IND 32-9 THA

    Vishal gets the anklehold of Theeradet to get a second point for India in defence in succession.

  • October 04, 2023 06:22
    IND 31-9 THA

    Parvesh and Sunil combined to dash Chanwit Wichian out to get a point in defence.

  • October 04, 2023 06:20
    IND 30-9 THA

    A bonus and two touchpoints for Indian raiders in the next couple of raids to extend the lead.

  • October 04, 2023 06:19
    IND 27-9 THA

    India gets a point in the raid before tackling the last man in from Thailand to FORCE A SECOND ALL-OUT!

  • October 04, 2023 06:18
    IND 23-8 THA

    Pawan goes in the raid, looking for the clean-up act. He gets the point of Rattanakon with a kick on his face. The Indian captain apologises quickly but a point nonetheless for India.

  • October 04, 2023 06:17
    IND 22-7 THA

    A standing tall block by the Indian defence sent the Thai defender which left them with just two men on the court.

  • October 04, 2023 06:16
    IND 21-7 THA

    Arjun Deshwal was quick in his act to get a touchpoint before Naveen got a point in the raid as well.

  • October 04, 2023 06:14
    IND 19-7 THA

    Captain Pawan Sehrawat in the defensive act, and gets the hold of Chayaphon Kamunee and thumps him down with a solo tackle.

  • October 04, 2023 06:13
    IND 18-7 THA

    A point each for India and Thailand after Nattapong went in the lobby but one of the Indian defender goes with him too!

  • October 04, 2023 06:12
    IND 17-6 THA

    Rattanakon tackles Naveen with a brilliant ankle hold.

  • October 04, 2023 06:10
    IND 17-5 THA

    Pawan touches Hasun with a sudden burst of acceleration.

  • October 04, 2023 06:10
    IND 16-5 THA

    A bonus for India.

  • October 04, 2023 06:10
    IND 15-5 THA

    Naveen, Sunil and Parvesh have been sent out by the Thailand raider in what was a SUPER RAID!

  • October 04, 2023 06:08
    IND 13-2 THA

    Arjun Deshwal is in the raid now, he gets a touch on Jantajam within a flash to make it a 13-2 scoreline in favour of India.

  • October 04, 2023 06:07
    IND 12-2 THA

    India did not take much time to INFLICT FIRST ALL-OUT on Thailand within the first few minutes.

  • October 04, 2023 06:06
    IND 8-1 THA

    This is turning out pale for Thailand as they lose two more players on the following raid. one in the raid and the other in defence.

  • October 04, 2023 06:06
    IND 6-1 THA

    Pawan goes in the raid and comes back with a bonus and a touchpoint of Hasun Thongkruea.

  • October 04, 2023 06:05
    IND 4-1 THA

    Winchian has been thumped down by the Indian defence and Pawan followed it with a bonus to extend India’s lead.

  • October 04, 2023 06:04
    IND 2-1 THA

    A bonus for Naveen.

  • October 04, 2023 06:04
    IND 1-1 THA

    Wichian Chanwit gets a running hand touch on Sunil Kumar.

  • October 04, 2023 06:03
    IND 1-0 THA

    Pawan goes back with a touchpoint of Peeradach Jantajam to get first points for India.

  • October 04, 2023 06:02
    IND 0-0 THA

    Saising Pramot comes into the attack to start things off in the game, he tries for a bonus but goes back empty-handed.

  • October 04, 2023 05:50
    IND vs THA - Lineups Out!

    INDIA: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Vishal Bhardwaj Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c)

    THAILAND: Thanongsak Srihera (c), Rattanakon Yotsungnoen, Chanwit Wichian, Pramot Saising, Chayaphon Kamunee, Hasun Thongkruea, Peeradach Jantajam

    Screenshot 2023-10-04 055656.png

  • October 04, 2023 05:44
    Thailand Squad

    Thanongsak Srihera, Peeradach Jantajam, Chanwit Whichian, Chakaphod kaichak Chong, Chakrit Nuchaikaew, Chayaphon Kamunee, Pramot Saising, Nopphdon Pontaisong, Hasun Thongkruea, Rattankon Yotsun Gnoen,Theeradet Chaisit, Nattapong Jantajam

  • October 04, 2023 05:43
    Indian squad

    Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat.

  • October 04, 2023 05:41
    Indian Men’s Kabaddi Schedule & Result

    October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh

    October 4, Wednesday - India vs Thailand - 6:00 AM - Group A

    October 5, Thursday - India vs Chinese Taipei - 8:00 AM - Group A

  • October 04, 2023 05:38
    Knockout bracket & schedule

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 214929.png

  • October 04, 2023 05:34
    Result Summary

    Screenshot 2023-10-03 214855.png

  • October 04, 2023 05:32
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Thailand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony LIV.

    The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

  • October 04, 2023 05:29
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Men’s Kabaddi Group A encounter between India and Thailand. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

2022 Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Thailand Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND continues winning run, beats THA 63-26 in Group A clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Game faces on, blinkers in place
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Anant Jeet Singh wins silver in men’s shotgun skeet event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 4: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Thailand Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND continues winning run, beats THA 63-26 in Group A clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestling at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Game faces on, blinkers in place
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Thailand Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023: IND continues winning run, beats THA 63-26 in Group A clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 4: Jyothi-Ojas pair reaches mixed team semis; India beats Thailand 63-26 in men’s kabaddi; Sindhu, Prannoy in round of 16 action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Game faces on, blinkers in place
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Anant Jeet Singh wins silver in men’s shotgun skeet event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment