MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: When and where to watch match?

Asian Games 2023, INDW vs BANW: Check the live streaming info, when and where to watch the India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal match.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 16:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian women’s team will face Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semifinal on Sunday. 
The Indian women’s team will face Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semifinal on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Indian women’s team will face Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semifinal on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian women’s team will face Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semifinal on Sunday.

Here’s the live streaming info for the match.

ALSO READ | India-W vs Bangladesh-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Which channel will telecast the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website .

Where will the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal be played?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal match will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field.

What time will the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket India vs Bangladesh semifinal begin?

The Asian Games 2023 India women’s vs Bangladesh women’s semifinal will start at 6:30 AM IST, on September 24.

What time will the toss between India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 women’s semifinal take place?

The toss between India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 women’s semifinal will happen at 6 AM IST on September 24.

SQUADS
INDIA
Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy.
BANGLADESH
Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana(w), Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Bangladesh /

India /

India women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: When and where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India reaches Round 16 in table tennis; Sailing results today - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian shooting at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Battle-hardened shooters eye redemption
    Santadeep Dey
  5. India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: When and where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian boxing at the Asian Games - medal count over the years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Swimming full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s mixed relay
    Team Sportstar
  4. India swimming squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, previous performances
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India reaches Round 16 in table tennis; Sailing results today - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: When and where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India reaches Round 16 in table tennis; Sailing results today - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian shooting at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Battle-hardened shooters eye redemption
    Santadeep Dey
  5. India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment