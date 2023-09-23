MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India men’s and women’s teams advance ahead in table tennis

The men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0, while the women’s team beat Nepal by the same scoreline here at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park gymnasium on Saturday.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 15:00 IST , Hangzhou - 3 MINS READ

Aashin Prasad
Aashin Prasad
India’s Manav Thakkar in action. (File Photo)
India’s Manav Thakkar in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Manav Thakkar in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI / The Hindu

The Indian table tennis teams flexed their bench strength in their respective group matches and registered victories to progress into the next round as pool toppers.

The men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0, while the women’s team beat Nepal by the same scoreline here at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park gymnasium on Saturday.

The men’s paddlers were on table 1 in a packed arena, but they weren’t always the centre of attention with everyone’s eyes, including the Indian players on the bench, getting drawn to the thrilling rallies in the nearby tables.

Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were rested, with Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah—the latter two playing their first matches here—getting a chance to take the lead on the court. The Indian trio barely broke a sweat against a team ranked 98 places below them. ‘A mere formality’ was how Harmeet described the game, where they could experiment. The three men didn’t drop a game between them.

India rides on ‘tsunami’ of morale boost, reaches volleyball top 6 round in Asian Games 2023

However, the environment provided unique challenges in itself. The 23-year-old Manav admitted that he had never seen so many people come and watch a game of table tennis before. China is home to the world’s best singles and team players, both men and women. The structure of the gymnasium was also such that it must feel like several rungs of spectators were sitting on top of them.

“I have never played in front of so many people before and I had a problem with that,” said the 23-year-old Manav. So I go to Sharath and Sathiyan for advice. They told me to calm my breath and how to plan things in my mind while playing.”

The men had an easy draw, where it dispatched Yemen in the opening game, but were tested in the victory over Singapore on Friday. In the women’s team, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula sat out, while Divya Chitale, Ayhika, and Sutirtha Mukherjee wrapped up proceedings in under 45 minutes.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will likely watch the opening ceremony from their rooms later in the day, with the round of 16 games scheduled for the first half of Sunday and the prospect of the quarterfinals also slated for the evening session.

Harmeet was bullish about India’s chances heading into the knockouts. “We have a strong team this time. I think teams will be wary of us and hoping they don’t get us in the draw,” said India’s highest-ranked singles player.

While the men’s team aims to improve their bronze from 2018, the women have a chance to improve on their quarterfinal exit in Indonesia. “I don’t look too much at the past,” said Manika. “This is a new tournament, and we also have a different team with some young players.”

The men’s team will play Kazakhstan, while the women’s team faces Thailand in the round-of-16 clash on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sharath Kamal /

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran /

Harmeet Desai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India men’s and women’s teams advance ahead in table tennis
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India reaches R16 in table tennis; Sailing results today - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian boxing at the Asian Games - medal count over the years
    Team Sportstar
  4. Verstappen takes pole position for Japanese Grand Prix
    AFP
  5. Nice snatches last-gasp win over Monaco to top Ligue 1 standings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Asian Games 2023: India men’s and women’s teams advance ahead in table tennis
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Asian Games 2023: India’s chance to overcome odds and make a point in table tennis
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Former World Champion Persson eyes gold as Sweden coach at European Table Tennis Championships
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Asian TT Championships: Manav Thakkar beats Kao Cheng-Jui to enter pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Sutirtha slays higher-ranked opponent from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India men’s and women’s teams advance ahead in table tennis
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India reaches R16 in table tennis; Sailing results today - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian boxing at the Asian Games - medal count over the years
    Team Sportstar
  4. Verstappen takes pole position for Japanese Grand Prix
    AFP
  5. Nice snatches last-gasp win over Monaco to top Ligue 1 standings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment