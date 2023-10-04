Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold

World and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will take the field at the Hangzhou Olympic Sport Centre Stadium on Wednesday in the final of men’s javelin throw.

The Indian had won gold in 2018, and in Hanzghou, Chopra will be out to defend his Asian Games title.

Chopra’s global laurels have only multiplied since the gold in Jakarta and Palembang five years ago. He won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics in 2021, took home the diamond league crown in 2022 and then claimed the World Championships title in 2023.

As he begins his quest to repeat his laurels, Sportstar takes a look at his record at global events since his crowning moment in Tokyo.