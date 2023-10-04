MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra at Asian Games 2023: Full list of throws since Tokyo Olympics gold

Asian Games 2023: Here is the full list of Neeraj Chopra’s performances since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 05:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra during the Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich.
India's Neeraj Chopra during the Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra during the Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich. | Photo Credit: AFP

World and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will take the field at the Hangzhou Olympic Sport Centre Stadium on Wednesday in the final of men’s javelin throw.

The Indian had won gold in 2018, and in Hanzghou, Chopra will be out to defend his Asian Games title.

Chopra’s global laurels have only multiplied since the gold in Jakarta and Palembang five years ago. He won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics in 2021, took home the diamond league crown in 2022 and then claimed the World Championships title in 2023.

As he begins his quest to repeat his laurels, Sportstar takes a look at his record at global events since his crowning moment in Tokyo.

Year Event Position Throw 1 Throw 2 Throw 3 Throw 4 Throw 5 Throw 6
2022 Paavo Nurmi Games, Turkey 2nd 86.92 89.30 X X X 85.85
2022 Kuorte Games 1st 86.69 X X - - -
2022 Stockholm Diamond League 2nd 89.94 84.37 87.46 84.77 86.67 86.84
2022 World Championships, Eugen (Q) - 88.39 - - - - -
2022 World Championships, Eugene 2nd X 82.39 86.37 88.13 - -
2022 Lausanne Diamond League 1st 89.08 85.18 - X - 80.04
2022 Diamond League Final, Zurich 1st X 88.44 88.00 86.11 87.00 83.60
2023 Diamond League, Doha 1st 88.67 86.04 85.47 X 84.37 86.52
2023 Diamond League, Lausanne 1st X 83.52 85.04 X 87.66 84.15
2023 World Championships, Budapest (Q) - 88.77 - - - - -
2023 World Championships, Budapest 1st X 88.17 86.32 86.64 87.73 83.96
2023 Diamond League, Zurich 2nd 80.79 X X 85.22 X 85.71
2023 Diamond League Final, Eugene 2nd X 83.80 81.37 X 80.74 80.90

