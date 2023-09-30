Asian Games 2023: Bopanna-Rutuja win mixed doubles gold

The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale beat Chinese Taipei pair En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang in the finals to clinch gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.
The pair won India’s ninth gold in this Asiads.
FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 SEPTEMBER 30 LIVE ACTION
Earlier, Ramanathan Ramkumar and Saket Myneni bag silver in the men’s doubles.
More to follow
