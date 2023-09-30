MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Bopanna-Rutuja win mixed doubles gold

Asian Games 2023: The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale beat Chinese Taipei pair En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang in the finals to clinch gold.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 13:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale during the Mixed Doubles Final tennis.
India’s Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale during the Mixed Doubles Final tennis. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale during the Mixed Doubles Final tennis. | Photo Credit: PTI

The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale beat Chinese Taipei pair En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang in the finals to clinch gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.

The pair won India’s ninth gold in this Asiads.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 SEPTEMBER 30 LIVE ACTION

Earlier, Ramanathan Ramkumar and Saket Myneni bag silver in the men’s doubles.

More to follow

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

