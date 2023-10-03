Asian Games 2023: Saurav, Abhay-Anahat & Dipika-Harinderpal qualify for squash semis, assures India of medal

India’s Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pair of Abhay Singh - Anahat Singh and Dipika Pallikal - Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won their respective matches to qualify for the semifinals and confirm at least a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Dipika-Harinder beat the Philippines pair of Jemyca Aribado and Robert Andrew Garcia 2-1, while Anahat and Abhay went past the South Korean duo of Dongjun Lee and Yeonsoo Yang 2-1 to book a semifinal berth.

Ghosal, the bronze medallist in the 2018 Asian Games, qualified for the squash men’s singles semifinals after beating Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsuku in straight games.

Earlier, the Indian men’s team beat Pakistan in the final to bag gold in the team event.