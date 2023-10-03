MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Saurav, Abhay-Anahat & Dipika-Harinderpal qualify for squash semis, assures India of medal

Asian Games 2023: Saurav Ghosal, the bronze medallist in the 2018 Asian Games, qualified for the squash men’s singles semifinals.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 16:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
GHOSAL Saurav (L) of India in action at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
GHOSAL Saurav (L) of India in action at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

GHOSAL Saurav (L) of India in action at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India’s Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles and the mixed doubles pair of Abhay Singh - Anahat Singh and Dipika Pallikal - Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won their respective matches to qualify for the semifinals and confirm at least a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Dipika-Harinder beat the Philippines pair of Jemyca Aribado and Robert Andrew Garcia 2-1, while Anahat and Abhay went past the South Korean duo of Dongjun Lee and Yeonsoo Yang 2-1 to book a semifinal berth.

Ghosal, the bronze medallist in the 2018 Asian Games, qualified for the squash men’s singles semifinals after beating Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsuku in straight games.

Earlier, the Indian men’s team beat Pakistan in the final to bag gold in the team event.

