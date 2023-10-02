Table Tennis Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha, Ayhika trail vs DPR Korea in TT Semifinal, Women’s Doubles updates

- October 02, 2023 11:18PRK 3 - 2 IND: PRK wins Game 5 - 11-9
Sugyong with a strong backhand to seal Game 5 for PRK. They are now one game away from the final.
PRK 3 - 2 IND (7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9)
- October 02, 2023 11:17PRK 2 - 2 IND: Game 5 - 10-9
Game point for the North Koreans after Ayhika misses the backhand. Luck going India’s way as Sutirtha’s backhand deflects off the net.
- October 02, 2023 11:14PRK 2 - 2 IND: Game 5 - 8-7
An exchange of shots that go long between the two teams. Ayhika’s backhand finds the net and PRK have a one-point lead.
- October 02, 2023 11:12PRK 2 - 2 IND: Game 5 - 6-6
Another long rally going the way of India. Sutirtha misses her backhand and PRK take the lead in this see-saw Game 4. A shot to the net levels the score.
- October 02, 2023 11:11PRK 2 - 2 IND: Game 5 - 5-4
Another error from the North Koreans at the net. Two in a row for PRK gives them the lead.
- October 02, 2023 11:10PRK 2 - 2 IND: Game 5 - 3-3
Sutirtha foxes the opponent with the spin on that one. Sugyong’s forehand is long and India have the lead. Only momentarily as PRK level immediately.
- October 02, 2023 11:08PRK 2 - 2 IND: Game 5 - 2-1
A point each after the opening exchanges in Game 4. A forehand down the middle gives PRK a one point lead.
- October 02, 2023 11:06PRK 2 - 2 IND: PRK wins Game 4 - 11-8
Vicious spin from the Sugyong backhand and DPR Korea take Game 4 and levels the tie.
PRK 2 - 2 IND (7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8)
- October 02, 2023 11:05PRK 1 - 2 IND: Game 4 - 10-8
Two points in a row for the Indians. Still 2 Game points for DPR Korea.
- October 02, 2023 11:05PRK 1 - 2 IND: Game 4 - 10-6
A forehand with spin does the trick for DPR Korea. Game point.
- October 02, 2023 11:04PRK 1 - 2 IND: Game 4 - 9-6
Unforced error from Sutirtha again. A lovely cross court forehand from Sutirtha reduces the lead.
- October 02, 2023 11:03PRK 1 - 2 IND: Game 4 - 8-4
4-point lead after that shot into the net from Sutirtha. A long rally and Sugyong goes long. Edge of the table from the Koreans this time. A 4-point lead.
- October 02, 2023 11:02PRK 1 - 2 IND: Game 4 - 6-3
Pacy forehand from Suyong forces Ayhika long. Sutirtha’s slow backhand reduces the deficit.
- October 02, 2023 11:00PRK 1 - 2 IND: Game 4 - 4-2
An unforced error from the opponents hands India its first point in Game 3. Still a two point lead.
- October 02, 2023 11:00PRK 1 - 2 IND: Game 4 - 3-0
Strong start to the game for DPR Korea with three points in a row.
- October 02, 2023 10:58PRK 1 - 2 IND: India wins Game 3 11-7
Ayhika’s backhand push down the middle forces Sugyong to lean back and she hits it into the net. India takes a lead after Game 3.
PRK 1 - 2 IND (11-1, 8-11, 11-7)
- October 02, 2023 10:57PRK 1 - 1 IND: Game 3 - 7-10
Game point for India.
- October 02, 2023 10:56PRK 1 - 1 IND: Game 3 - 7-9
Ayhika’s spin backhand forces Sugyong to go long. She brings out an excellent forehand down the middle to level the game again.
Sutirtha goes for a strong forehand forces the Koreans to go long. Two point lead.
- October 02, 2023 10:54PRK 1 - 1 IND: Game 3 - 6-6
An excellent backhand from the North Koreas levels the score in Game 3. Sutirtha goes long but compensates on the next point to keep the game level.
- October 02, 2023 10:53PRK 1 - 1 IND: Game 3 - 4-5
Service error from Ayhika. Point given away too easily. Another shot into the net and it is a one point game.
- October 02, 2023 10:52PRK 1 - 1 IND: Game 3 - 2-4
DPR Korea claws its way back with two points. A sliced forehand from Suthirtha is too good for the opponent as they hit it long. India leads by 2.
- October 02, 2023 10:51PRK 1 - 1 IND: Game 3 - 0-3
Three points on the trot for the Indians in Game 3.
- October 02, 2023 10:50PRK 1 - 1 IND: DPR Korea takes Game 2 - 11-8
A forehand down the line gives DPR Korea the point to seal Game 2. We are all level in the Women’s Doubles semifinal.
PRK 1 - 1 IND (7-11, 11-8)
- October 02, 2023 10:48PRK 0 - 1 IND: Game 2 - 10-8
Game Point for DPR Korea after another shot into the net by the Indians. Ayhika with a down the line backhand to reduce the deficit.
- October 02, 2023 10:47PRK 0 - 1 IND: Game 2 - 9-6
Two point lead for Korea after Sutirtha’s backhand is long. A pacy forehand from Sugyong gives Sutirtha no chance and DPR Korea lead by 3.
- October 02, 2023 10:46PRK 0 - 1 IND: Game 2 - 6-6
Sutirtha’s backhand levels the game but an unforced error hands the advantage back. Suyong hits one into the net to level the game.
- October 02, 2023 10:45PRK 0 - 1 IND: Game 2 - 5-4
A wonderful inside out forehand from Suyong gives Korea a one point lead.
- October 02, 2023 10:44PRK 0 - 1 IND: Game 2 - 3-3
Ayhika’s backhand is long again as North Korea take a one-point lead. Sutirtha follows suit to hand a 2-point lead. Oh! looks like the previous shot hit the edge of the table and India level Game 2.
- October 02, 2023 10:43PRK 0 - 1 IND: Game 2 - 2-1
North Koreas start well in Game as Ayhika’s forehand hits the net and goes long. The Korean backhand goes long and India has its first points in the game.
- October 02, 2023 10:41PRK 0 - 1 IND: India wins Game 1 - 7-11
The Koreans save one game point but find the net in the following point to hand the first game to the Indian pair.
PRK 0 - 1 IND (7-11)
- October 02, 2023 10:39PRK vs IND: Game 1 - 6-10
Game point for India.
- October 02, 2023 10:39PRK vs IND: Game 1 - 6-9
A fast forehand from the North Koreans forces Ayhika to go long. Another one goes long from Sutirtha this time. Another error from the Koreas and we are back to a three point lead.
- October 02, 2023 10:38PRK vs IND: Game 1 - 4-8
Ayhika hits one into the net to gift a point to the opponents. Sugyong Pak returns the favour and India leads by 4.
- October 02, 2023 10:36PRK vs IND: Game 1 - 2-7
Three points in a row for the Indians as the PRK duo make unforced errors. A sizeable lead in Game 1.
- October 02, 2023 10:35PRK vs IND: Game 1 - 2-4
A quick backhand cross table shot sees PRK open its account in Game 1. Ayhika misses her backhand to make it two points in a row.
- October 02, 2023 10:34PRK vs IND: Game 1 - 0-3
Two early shots into the net from the North Korean duo sees India take an early lead.
- October 02, 2023 10:33Toss update
The Indians have won the toss and looks like they will receive first in the Women’s Doubles Semifinals.
- October 02, 2023 10:30All set for Semifinal number 2
Sutirtha and Ayhika make their way to the table to take on Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak of DPR Korea. The Indian pair already have a medal confirmed and will be looking to seal a place in the final.
- October 02, 2023 10:25Table Tennis: Korea seal place in the final
Jihee Jeon and Yubin Shin beat Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara 4-1 to qualify for the Women’s Doubles final later today.
Jeon/Shin beat Harimoto/ Kihara - 4-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7)
- October 02, 2023 10:15Korea one set away from final
Jihee Jeon and Yubin Shin win the fourth game 11-7 to take a 3-1 lead in Women’s Doubles semifinal 1. The pair is one game away from a place in the final.
Jeon/ Shin lead Harimoto/ Kihara - 3-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7)
- October 02, 2023 10:10Semifinal 1 live update
South Korea’s top seeds Jihee Jeon and Yubin Shin lead 2-1 against Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara.
Jeon/Shin lead Harimoto/Kihara - 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-8)
- October 02, 2023 10:06The Indian pair last time out
Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee beat China’s Meng Chen and Yidi Wang 3-1 in the Quarterfinal of the Table Tennis Women’s Doubles.
Sutirtha/Ayhika bt Chen/Wang - 3-1 (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9)
- October 02, 2023 09:59The Opponent for today - DPR Korea
Sutirtha and Ayhika face Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak from DPR Korea in the semifinal.
The North Korean duo beat Hong Kong’s Hoi Kem Doo and Chengzhu Zhu 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
- October 02, 2023 09:43A historic first Asian Games Semifinal for the Mukherjees
- October 02, 2023 09:28Indian Table Tennis Schedule - October 1
10:15 AM IST: Women’s Doubles Semifinal 2 - IND vs PRK (match will start after semifinal 1)
4 PM IST: Women’s Doubles Final (subject to qualification)
- October 02, 2023 09:22LIVE STREAMING INFO
Asian Games 2023 Women’s Doubles Semifinal featuring Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will be streamed live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app and website.
- October 02, 2023 09:19Hello and Good Morning!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live updates and scores from the Table Tennis Women’s Doubles semifinal between India and North Korea. Stay Tuned for all the updates as Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee eye a place in the final.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chelsea beats Spurs; Arsenal loses to Liverpool as WSL kicks off
- Table Tennis Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha, Ayhika trail vs DPR Korea in TT Semifinal, Women’s Doubles updates
- Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup
- Cricket coach Mirza Rahmatullah Baig passes away
- Siraj’s origin story: Overcoming adversity in style, and with kindness
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE