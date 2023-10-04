Asian Games 2023: Why was there delay after Neeraj Chopra’s throw in javelin final?

The men’s javelin final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday suffered a delay after Neeraj Chopra made his first attempt.

Even after another athlete made a throw, the scorecad failed to update the distance managed by Chopra. The javelin landed between the 80-85m mark but the actual distance could not be ascertained.

The delay was caused due to a technical issue with the scoring system. The technical officials were called on to the field to check the system.

Even Chopra was involved in the discussion with the officials but could only wait for a solution to be arrived at.

Chopra was eventually asked to re-attmept his first throw. However, the distance of his original popped up at 82.38m and that was his official mark which put him in the lead.